expand
Ad Spot

August 2, 2020

COVID-19 testing event serves nearly 150 people

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:03 am Friday, July 31, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – A free COVID-19 testing event put on by Community of Hope Health Clinic on Tuesday, July 28, provided free testing to nearly 150 people in the community.

Community of Hope partnered with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, UAB, Alabama Health Education Centers and the Alabama Department of Public Health to put on the event at Mi Pueblo Supermarket, which was targeted specifically toward helping the Hispanic community, but open to anyone who needed testing.

“I was hoping to get 100 tests done by the end of the event,” said Justin Johnston, Community of Hope Executive Director. “When we finished we had done 143, which surpassed all of our expectations. Of those, 93 were from Shelby County, specifically from Pelham and Alabaster.”

Johnston said that the success of the event has the group looking at putting on another event Aug. 11, as well as eyeing other locations around the county to serve different residents who may not be able to make the drive to Pelham.

“We’re just excited to be able to offer this service to the community. Specifically to the Hispanic community, who has been underserved,” Johnston said. “Hopefully the demand shows that people want to be tested.”

The group came to the event with an inventory of 150 tests, and ended up using 143. Johnston said they would have used the final seven but the weather caused them to end a little early. However, the people who were able to get tested were very grateful for the opportunity.

“We had a lot of people who were happy about being able to do it,” he explained. “The good news is that even when our line was at the longest, with about 40 cars in line, the wait was about an hour, so we were very efficient.”

For more information about future testing events or services provided by Community of Hope visit Communityofhope.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold second drive-in movie Aug. 7

Calera

Officers revive child in cardiac arrest on I-65

280 Reporter

County manager updates commission on improvement projects

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing event serves nearly 150 people

News

Pelham PD warning of car break-ins

Helena

Helena Council approves board to develop arts in Old Town

Helena

HHS kicks off summer band camp, shares Disney theme

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market to open July 31

News

South City Theatre hosting virtual game show on Friday nights

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases updated instructional guidance for reopening

280 Main Story

Harpersville Day 2020 canceled

280 Main Story

Chelsea Planning Commission recommends comprehensive plan for approval

News

Jeff State offering scholarships for dual enrollment students

Columbiana

Liberty Day cut short by lightning, still well-attended

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson season opener to raise money for childhood cancer

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandates masks until Aug. 31

Montevallo

Swords running for Montevallo City Council District 4

280 Reporter

Briarwood seniors reunite for long-awaited graduation ceremony

Community Columnists

Local entrepreneur ready to share new drink with the world

Community Columnists

Clark sees caring for others as her duty

Montevallo

UM Outdoor Scholars Program sees record fall enrollment

280 Main Story

Senior dogs at Two by Two Rescue fetch grant

280 Main Story

UPDATE: County’s COVID-19 daily case count on slight downward trend