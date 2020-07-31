expand
Ad Spot

August 2, 2020

The Back to School Drive-In Movie will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at Shoal Creek Park after sunset. (Contributed)

Montevallo to hold second drive-in movie Aug. 7

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

MONTEVALLO – Impact Montevallo, Montevallo Junior City Council and the city of Montevallo will host another drive-in movie for local families on the night of Friday, Aug. 7.

The Back to School Drive-In Movie will be held at Shoal Creek Park after sunset.

“Montevallo’s Back to School Drive-In Movie is a free family friendly event,” Impact Montevallo Program Director Sarah Hogan said. “The movie is rated PG-13 and has a theme of ‘Let’s Rock’ and is set in a school. Due to licensing we are not able to share the title of the movie, but Battle of the Bands may just be an educational field trip.”

The event, sponsored by Wayne Davis Construction, will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As such, a limited number of tickets will be released. Tickets are free, but guests must reserve a spot using the Google form provided on the Impact Montevallo Facebook page.

Each ticket will allow one vehicle into the event. Ticket reservations will be confirmed for entry.

Attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles during the film. The sound will be transmitted through an FM station on the radio (to be announced later).

Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking attendants will try to park smaller cars in front and larger cars behind them, time permitting prior to the movie starting at sunset, or about 8:15 p.m.

Parking attendants will begin checking reservations and open the lot at 7:30 p.m.

The Shoal Creek Park restrooms will be open to those in attendance, with the same social distancing guidelines as in the park.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold second drive-in movie Aug. 7

Calera

Officers revive child in cardiac arrest on I-65

280 Reporter

County manager updates commission on improvement projects

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing event serves nearly 150 people

News

Pelham PD warning of car break-ins

Helena

Helena Council approves board to develop arts in Old Town

Helena

HHS kicks off summer band camp, shares Disney theme

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market to open July 31

News

South City Theatre hosting virtual game show on Friday nights

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases updated instructional guidance for reopening

280 Main Story

Harpersville Day 2020 canceled

280 Main Story

Chelsea Planning Commission recommends comprehensive plan for approval

News

Jeff State offering scholarships for dual enrollment students

Columbiana

Liberty Day cut short by lightning, still well-attended

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson season opener to raise money for childhood cancer

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandates masks until Aug. 31

Montevallo

Swords running for Montevallo City Council District 4

280 Reporter

Briarwood seniors reunite for long-awaited graduation ceremony

Community Columnists

Local entrepreneur ready to share new drink with the world

Community Columnists

Clark sees caring for others as her duty

Montevallo

UM Outdoor Scholars Program sees record fall enrollment

280 Main Story

Senior dogs at Two by Two Rescue fetch grant

280 Main Story

UPDATE: County’s COVID-19 daily case count on slight downward trend