Montevallo to hold second drive-in movie Aug. 7

MONTEVALLO – Impact Montevallo, Montevallo Junior City Council and the city of Montevallo will host another drive-in movie for local families on the night of Friday, Aug. 7.

The Back to School Drive-In Movie will be held at Shoal Creek Park after sunset.

“Montevallo’s Back to School Drive-In Movie is a free family friendly event,” Impact Montevallo Program Director Sarah Hogan said. “The movie is rated PG-13 and has a theme of ‘Let’s Rock’ and is set in a school. Due to licensing we are not able to share the title of the movie, but Battle of the Bands may just be an educational field trip.”

The event, sponsored by Wayne Davis Construction, will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As such, a limited number of tickets will be released. Tickets are free, but guests must reserve a spot using the Google form provided on the Impact Montevallo Facebook page.

Each ticket will allow one vehicle into the event. Ticket reservations will be confirmed for entry.

Attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles during the film. The sound will be transmitted through an FM station on the radio (to be announced later).

Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking attendants will try to park smaller cars in front and larger cars behind them, time permitting prior to the movie starting at sunset, or about 8:15 p.m.

Parking attendants will begin checking reservations and open the lot at 7:30 p.m.

The Shoal Creek Park restrooms will be open to those in attendance, with the same social distancing guidelines as in the park.