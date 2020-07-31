expand
August 2, 2020

Calera Police, a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy and Calera Fire responded to save the life of a child early Friday morning. (Reporter photo / Keith McCoy)

Officers revive child in cardiac arrest on I-65

By Scott Mims

Published 1:14 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

CALERA — First responders from multiple agencies cooperated early Friday morning, July 31 to save the life of a child whose family was traveling along Interstate 65.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Shelby County 911 dispatchers answered a call from a family regarding a child in a vehicle traveling on I-65 near Calera. Dispatchers directed the family to a safe place to park. Shortly after, two Calera Police officers and a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to find the child in cardiac arrest.

CPR was initiated and the deputy had an AED defibrillator available to use if necessary. The child responded to CPR and Calera Fire personnel arrived and administered advanced life support. The child was then transported to Children’s of Alabama.

The child, whose name could not be released due to privacy laws, was reportedly alert and talking by the time of arrival at the hospital.

Calera Chief of Police David P. Hyche thanked Calera Officers Adam Booth and Jesse Deerman, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Luigi Ragazzoni—the three officers who revived the child—in addition to Calera Fire and all others who assisted.

“Those officers dealing with a child whose heart is stopped and is not breathing is a very difficult thing to deal with,” Hyche said. “We’re grateful that the Shelby County officer that had the defibrillator machine was here. We’re grateful to him and Shelby County for having that equipment available and Calera Fire Department.”

Added Hyche, “The Calera Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Calera Police Department might all have different uniforms but we are all on the same team when a child’s life is in danger.”

Hyche also credited 911 dispatchers Katie Cain and Heather Portera.

“The Fire Department would like to thank the Calera Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance,” said Calera Fire Chief Sean Kendrick. “We have a good working relationship with our law enforcement agencies, and it’s good that we can all work together as a team to help save lives.”

