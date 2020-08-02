expand
August 3, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:27 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1 through July 28:

Alabaster

July 19

-Michael Chase Laney, 31, of Helena, DUI-alcohol.

July 21

-Samuel Douglas Buff, 39, of Maylene, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

-Sharron Sindell Stone, 35, of Bessemer, failure to appear.

July 23

-Kenneth Earl Jones Jr., 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

July 24

-Franklin Charles Vest, 29, of Montevallo, failure to comply with court orders, failure to appear (two counts).

-Claudio Cruz, 42, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.

-Jessica Lynn Rodriguez, 33, of Alabaster, burglary third degree.

-Lakniesha Renise Cook, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear, capias warrant (two counts).

July 25

-Amber Nicole Griggs, 32, of Maylene, public intoxication.

-Austin Mark Lucas, 20, of Shelby, failure to appear-traffic.

-Jasper Byrd, 47, of Prattville, alias writ of arrest.

-Caleb Clifford Collins, 41, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations, public intoxication, firearms license required.

-Clayton Alexander Young, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

July 27

-Tricia Sullivan Davis, 45, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Paul Thomas Riley, 45, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

July 28

-Adreana Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest.

 

Calera

July 17

-Jamarius Montez Mayfield, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.

July 18

-Dekarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, bond revocation, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

July 19

-Darren Elmer Ashton, 55, of Irondale, agency assist.

July 20

-Mary Carleena Williams, 47, of Sterrett, failure to appear.

-Joseph Junior Clemons, 25, of Calera, agency assist.

-Cirilo Valentin Feliciano, 51, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Joshua William Sanders, 33, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

July 21

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 28, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, failure to appear (four counts).

-Garrett Bryan Putman, 26, of Lincoln, Alabama, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

July 22

-Alexis Elena Alexander, 27, of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

July 23

-Zachary Case Ratliff, 22, of Decatur, Alabama, agency assist.

July 24

-Lakniesha Renise Cook, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Zachary Bryan Bishop, 31, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

July 25

-Franklin Charles Vest, 29, of Montevallo, agency assist.

-Natalie Strickland Dottley, 34, of Calera, agency assist.

-Howard Brown, 41, of Centreville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.

-Michelle Powell, 44, of Alabaster, agency assist.

-Stevie Hawkins, 54, of Montevallo, agency assist.

-David Anthony Le, 33, of Thorsby, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jordan Tyler Acker, 29, of Brierfield, agency assist.

July 26

-James Henry Brown Jr., 41, of Wilton, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Rafeal Myric Good, 24, of Clanton, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree.

July 27

-Armando Coyoy Orozco, 29, of Montevallo, open container.

-Christopher Lynn Sharpe, 47, of Montevallo, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

 

Harpersville

June 1

-Edmond McCrimon of Harpersville, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault third degree.

-Marcus Hall of Vincent, reckless endangerment, assault third degree.

June 2

-Taylor Esckilsen, 26, warrant-ours.

June 10

-Timothy Moore, 26, of Selma, warrant-ours.

June 22

-Matthew Perrin, 24, of Calera, warrant-ours.

June 26

-Jason Cargile, 45, leaving scene.

-Caleb Johnson, 27, of Pell City, warrant-other.

June 27

-Ashley Bradford, 28, of Pell City, warrant-ours.

June 30

-Aldo Sandoval of Montevallo, warrant-other.

 

Helena

July 23

-Charles Matthew Sullivan, 43, DUI-alcohol.

July 25

-Johnna Michaela Ball, 20, domestic violence third degree.

July 26

-Dakota Ryan Mullinax, 26, failure to appear-traffic, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Todd Durand Stewart, 44, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

 

Pelham

July 19

-Gustavo Olvera Torres, 33, of Charlotte, NC, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

-Misty Lesnau, 42, of Woodstock, driving while revoked.

July 20

-Jeremy Stobert, 41, of Pelham, public intoxication.

July 22

-Frank Carpenter, 37, of Vestavia, alias warrant.

-Kaunda Pickett, 47, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Kayla Foy, 23, of Samford, FL, alias warrants.

July 23

-Brandon Stewart, 44, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Quention McCambell, 30, of Alberta, alias warrant.

July 24

-Darius Alexander, 51, of Pelham, failure to display insurance and improper brake light/turn signal.

July 25

-Natalie Dottley, 34, of Calera, driving while suspended.

-Michelle Powell, 44, of Montevallo, impropert/unsafe tires, fail to signal turn, theft of property 3rd degree, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on wrong side of the road.

-Timothy Perry, 22, of Montevallo, expired tag.

-Johnathon Smith, 32, of Maylene, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and public intoxication.

-Franklin Vest, 29, of Montevallo, home repair fraud.

-Claudio Cruz, 42, of Pelham, seatbelt required and driving without a license.

