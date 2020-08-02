expand
August 3, 2020

Marriages for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:13 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 20-24:

-Jon Kaigler to Erin Michele Freier.

-Matthew Hatcher to Brenna Alyssa Tucker.

-Michael Rosenberg to Patti Elizabeth Benchetrit.

-Jennifer Epler to William Matthew Luke.

-Loreal Moore to Quinton Lamar Bridges.

-Paul Richardson to Hannah Brook Cochran Batizy.

-Candace Green to Chrispus Howell Saxon.

-Donnie Lomas to Kerrie Lynn Lomas.

-Franklin Bush to Keri Ann Hyde.

-Mattison Estes to Samantha Nicole Leigh Dopson.

-Joseph Lemons to Katherine Ann Clark.

-Karen Wood to Mark Wayne Wadley.

-Stephanie Money to Clarence Stanley Levon Stallworth.

-Jeremy Martin to Cynthia Ann Maas.

-Mariah Poe to Miles Kaleb Brown.

-David Edmondson to Cynthia Marie Coleman.

-Jason Davis to Cierra Cheyenne Morales.

-Cristian Macedonio to Raquel Hernandez.

-Kevin Lambert to Shannon Elizabeth Shumate.

-India Prentice to Joseph Bryce Hill.

-Sawyer Gallagher to Kelsey Christine Noe.

-Pamela Shepherd to Samuel Edward Garrett.

-Hilary Lawton to Danny Gene Causey.

-Samuel Brackin to Lauren Danielle Casiday.

-Brian Powers to Mary Elizabeth Rooks.

-Zachary Baucom to Samantha Meagan Baker.

-Rapheal Lilly to Lacresha Shena McDaniel.

-Kevin Brown to Jade Hall.

-Anthony Serio to Montez Haley.

-Jeffrey Elliott to Holli McClain.

-April Macon to Kevin Jerrod Williams.

-David Day to Marie Elizabeth Brzezinski Day.

-Kalvin Creel to Whitney Grace Sheffield.

-Antwone Allen to Candice Monee Hudson.

-Kyle Eades to Keshia Rose Milner.

-Sean Lawley to Jessica Erin Wyatt.

-Benedict Mier to Victoria Ellen Sexton.

-Brian Ford to Holly Mae Locke.

-Donald Cartier to Courtney Rhae Davis.

