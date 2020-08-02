expand
August 3, 2020

Police reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1 through July 28:

Alabaster

July 19

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of First Street South.

July 21

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Fulton Springs Road. A 2007 GMC Sierra valued at $7,000 was damaged, and a trailer sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2011 Kia Sorento sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Kensington Lane. $701 was stolen.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Windsor Court.

July 22

-Abandoned vehicle from the 600 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 100 block of Warrior Drive. A door sustained $250 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road. Bacon valued at $24.75 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A Mickey Mouse T-shirt valued at $20, Dockers shoes valued at $34, Dockers sunglasses valued at $36 and men’s shorts valued at $42 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Information only from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

July 23

-Information only from the 200 block of Lane Park Circle.

-Theft of property second degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Southwest. Two stethoscopes valued at $199.95 and $150, two blood pressure wristlets valued at $60, two pulse oxymeters valued at $40, two electrician sterling sheers valued at $35.98, 125 Sharpies valued at $225 and office equipment valued at $159 were stolen.

-Information only from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Runaway juvenile from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway. A purse was stolen.

-Found property from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive. A Glock firearm was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive.

July 24

-Information only from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Found property from the 100 block of First Street North. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $300 was recovered.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive. A wallet and various cards and identity documents were reported.

-Domestic violence third degree from Knox Mobile Home Park, Shelby County 17.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Independence Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes/furs valued at $878 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 10 block of Pony Drive. A door window valued at $500 was damaged.

July 25

-Obstructing government operations, public intoxication from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive. A Smith & Wesson firearm was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $189.99 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Two Owlet monitors valued at $299.99 and $209.98 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Lost property from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A purse/handbag/wallet, Alabama driver’s license, undisclosed amount of money and school ID were reported.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

July 26

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Windsor Court.

-Property damage from the 0 block of U.S. 31, Jemison. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Willowcreek Place.

July 27

-Information only from the 200 block of Dolphin Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 block of First Street South. A 2008 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Child custody dispute from the 100 block of Treymoore Drive.

-Property damage from Industrial Road at the railroad crossing. A railroad crossing arm sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive.

July 28

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Silverstone Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Simmsville Road.

 

Calera

July 17

-Incident from the 200 block of Nottingham Drive.

-Incident from the 5800 block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Animal bite; fierce, dangerous or vicious animal(s) at large; property damage from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

July 18

-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Property damage from I-65.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Waterstone Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, bond revocation from the 400 block of Enclave Drive.

July 19

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 300 block of Nottingham Drive.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 20 at Shelby County 75.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (two counts).

July 20

-Sexual misconduct from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Willow Cove Drive.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Runaway from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 63 and Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

July 21

-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of East Willow Circle.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 300 block of Nottingham Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Addison Drive.

July 22

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at I-65.

-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

July 23

-Incident from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

July 24

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the 8900 block of Shelby County 22.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Shelby County 84.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

July 25

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Recovering of missing person from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Agency assist from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road (two counts).

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 1900 block of Ninth Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 16.

-Agency assist from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

July 26

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Alabama 25 at Ninth Street.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 86 and Leach Cemetery Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Alabama 25 and Old Ivy.

July 27

-Open container of alcohol from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.

 

Harpersville

June 1

-Property damage from the 4800 block of U.S. 280.

June 3

-Theft of debit card from the 2200 block of Tanyard Road.

-Impoundment from Alabama 25 at Dusty Way.

June 8

-DUI from the 2400 block of U.S. 280.

June 12

-Harassing communications from the 10 block of Camelia Street.

June 15

-Trespassing from Hedge Drive.

June 28

-Overdose from an unnamed location.

-Property damage from the 36000 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Farmingdale Trace.

June 30

-Property damage from the 40000 block of Gallups Crossroads.

 

Helena

July 20

-Property damage from the 200 block of Rowntree Path.

July 22

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 block of Oxbow Cove.

-Miscellaneous information from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of West Trestle Way.

July 23

-Domestic incident from Bridgewater Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Trillium Circle.

July 24

-Identity theft, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of St. Charles Way.

July 25

-Miscellaneous information from Arbour Place.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 4300 block of Helena Road.

July 26

-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Bentmoor Way.

-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena Road at Limestone Drive.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 5000 block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Harassment, trespass warning from Shelby County 58.

 

Pelham

July 19

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $5. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 10 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $500.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300. Stolen, not recovered was U.S. Currency valued at $40.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $250.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $10,000.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200.

July 20

-Theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a watch valued at $300.

-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was beer valued at $43.98.

July 21

-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer, miscellaneous and battery valued at $1,375.

July 22

-Fraud from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $150.

-Criminal mischief from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $400.

