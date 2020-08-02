Police reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1 through July 28:
Alabaster
July 19
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of First Street South.
July 21
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Fulton Springs Road. A 2007 GMC Sierra valued at $7,000 was damaged, and a trailer sustained $500 in damages.
-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2011 Kia Sorento sustained $500 in damages.
-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Kensington Lane. $701 was stolen.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 1400 block of Windsor Court.
July 22
-Abandoned vehicle from the 600 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 100 block of Warrior Drive. A door sustained $250 in damages.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road. Bacon valued at $24.75 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A Mickey Mouse T-shirt valued at $20, Dockers shoes valued at $34, Dockers sunglasses valued at $36 and men’s shorts valued at $42 were stolen.
-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of First Street South.
-Information only from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
July 23
-Information only from the 200 block of Lane Park Circle.
-Theft of property second degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Southwest. Two stethoscopes valued at $199.95 and $150, two blood pressure wristlets valued at $60, two pulse oxymeters valued at $40, two electrician sterling sheers valued at $35.98, 125 Sharpies valued at $225 and office equipment valued at $159 were stolen.
-Information only from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Runaway juvenile from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.
-Theft of property first degree from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway. A purse was stolen.
-Found property from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive. A Glock firearm was confiscated.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive.
July 24
-Information only from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Found property from the 100 block of First Street North. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $300 was recovered.
-Lost property from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive. A wallet and various cards and identity documents were reported.
-Domestic violence third degree from Knox Mobile Home Park, Shelby County 17.
-Identity theft from the 900 block of Independence Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes/furs valued at $878 were stolen.
-Burglary third degree from the 10 block of Pony Drive. A door window valued at $500 was damaged.
July 25
-Obstructing government operations, public intoxication from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive. A Smith & Wesson firearm was confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $189.99 was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Two Owlet monitors valued at $299.99 and $209.98 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.
-Lost property from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A purse/handbag/wallet, Alabama driver’s license, undisclosed amount of money and school ID were reported.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.
July 26
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Windsor Court.
-Property damage from the 0 block of U.S. 31, Jemison. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Information only from the 1400 block of Willowcreek Place.
July 27
-Information only from the 200 block of Dolphin Circle.
-Property damage from the 100 block of First Street South. A 2008 Chevy Malibu was damaged.
-Child custody dispute from the 100 block of Treymoore Drive.
-Property damage from Industrial Road at the railroad crossing. A railroad crossing arm sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Information only from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1100 block of First Street South.
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive.
July 28
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Silverstone Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Simmsville Road.
Calera
July 17
-Incident from the 200 block of Nottingham Drive.
-Incident from the 5800 block of Smokey Road.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Animal bite; fierce, dangerous or vicious animal(s) at large; property damage from the 200 block of Addison Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.
July 18
-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Property damage from I-65.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Waterstone Court.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, bond revocation from the 400 block of Enclave Drive.
July 19
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 300 block of Nottingham Drive.
-Agency assist from Shelby County 20 at Shelby County 75.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (two counts).
July 20
-Sexual misconduct from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Willow Cove Drive.
-Incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Runaway from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 63 and Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
July 21
-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of East Willow Circle.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 300 block of Nottingham Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Addison Drive.
July 22
-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at I-65.
-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
July 23
-Incident from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Agency assist from I-65 North.
July 24
-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the 8900 block of Shelby County 22.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Shelby County 84.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
July 25
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Recovering of missing person from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Incident from the 5100 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.
-Agency assist from Shelby County 22.
-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of 16th Street.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations from the 2100 block of 16th Street.
-Agency assist from the 2100 block of 16th Street.
-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.
-Agency assist from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road (two counts).
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 1900 block of Ninth Street.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 16.
-Agency assist from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.
July 26
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Alabama 25 at Ninth Street.
-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Shelby County 86 and Leach Cemetery Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Alabama 25 and Old Ivy.
July 27
-Open container of alcohol from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.
Harpersville
June 1
-Property damage from the 4800 block of U.S. 280.
June 3
-Theft of debit card from the 2200 block of Tanyard Road.
-Impoundment from Alabama 25 at Dusty Way.
June 8
-DUI from the 2400 block of U.S. 280.
June 12
-Harassing communications from the 10 block of Camelia Street.
June 15
-Trespassing from Hedge Drive.
June 28
-Overdose from an unnamed location.
-Property damage from the 36000 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Farmingdale Trace.
June 30
-Property damage from the 40000 block of Gallups Crossroads.
Helena
July 20
-Property damage from the 200 block of Rowntree Path.
July 22
-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 block of Oxbow Cove.
-Miscellaneous information from an unnamed location in Helena.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of West Trestle Way.
July 23
-Domestic incident from Bridgewater Drive.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from Trillium Circle.
July 24
-Identity theft, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of St. Charles Way.
July 25
-Miscellaneous information from Arbour Place.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 4300 block of Helena Road.
July 26
-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Bentmoor Way.
-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena Road at Limestone Drive.
-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 5000 block of Old Cahaba Avenue.
-Harassment, trespass warning from Shelby County 58.
Pelham
July 19
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $5. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 10 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $500.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300. Stolen, not recovered was U.S. Currency valued at $40.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $250.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Theft of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $10,000.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200.
July 20
-Theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a watch valued at $300.
-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was beer valued at $43.98.
July 21
-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer, miscellaneous and battery valued at $1,375.
July 22
-Fraud from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $150.
-Criminal mischief from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $400.