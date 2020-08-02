Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 13-21:

July 13

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Harassment, trespassing from the 2400 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

July 14

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Violation of protection order from the 11200 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, carrying pistol without license from U.S. 31 and Valleydale Road, Pelham. A Cobra ENT .380 was recovered.

-Chemical endangerment of child from the 2000 block of Brookwood Medical Center Drive, Birmingham.

-Rape first degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Attempting to elude from Rock School Road and Lime Rock Road, Harpersville.

-Assault third degree from the 40 block of Saddle Way, Harpersville.

-Attempting to elude from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Drive.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Alexander Road, Leeds. An Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun (value redacted), Comfanhia 12-gauge shotgun valued at $100, Winchester 22LR rifle valued at $250, another 22LR rifle valued at $200, Winchester single-shot 410 shotgun valued at $150 and a toolbox with miscellaneous tools valued at $50 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 24000 block of Hilburn Way, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Rock School Road.

July 15

-Carrying concealed brass knuckles from Shelby County 42 at Kenwaw Drive, Shelby. Brass knuckles were recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from Shelby County 71 and Spring Drive, Shelby. Heroin (2.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Found property from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Black Watch Sports. Keys were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Pool Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Brookside Lane, Vandiver. $300 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Highland Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from Shelby County 47 and Evergreen Road, Shelby. A 2003 Ford Explorer was recovered.

-Incident from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 1700 block of Fall Drive, Birmingham. A set of four tires valued at $2,000 and a fifth tire valued at $175 were damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1000 block of Dublin Way.

July 16

-Criminal impersonation, criminal tampering from the 5000 block of Lakeview Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment, cruelty to animals from Fisherman’s Cove, Shelby.

-Incident from Atchison Trace, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 near Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. Door trim and paint were damaged.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A window was damaged.

-Harassment from the 2400 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Indecent exposure from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Identity theft from U.S. 280, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 56000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. $300 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo. Suspected cocaine (1.7 grams), digital scale with residue and a Taurus 9-millimeter handgun were confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II 5.56 rifle valued at $800 was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Seale Road, Calera.

July 17

-Harassment from the 90 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A grinder, container holding seeds and an air freshener was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Incident, civil dispute from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from Chism Circle, Almont, Alabama.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Canna Row, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Marathon gas station.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Canna Row, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

July 18

-Domestic investigation from Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Spider Lilly Lane, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana. Trailer underpinning was burned.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of North Horton Road, Wilsonville.

-Elderly abuse and neglect from the 100 block of Brooklane Drive, Wilsonville.

July 19

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 9400 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Two western saddles and miscellaneous tack were reported.

-Assault from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

July 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Hylton Road, Wilsonville. A white tissue cloth containing a white crystal-like substance (1.2 grams) and a hypodermic syringe were reported.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Baker Grove Road, Harpersville.

-Carrying a pistol without a license, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A Ruger P94 40-caliber firearm with magazine and seven bullets, Glock magazine for a 9-millimeter pistol with 10 bullets, orange piece of rubber with marijuana residue and a digital scale were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Abandoned/recovered property from Boone Lacey Lane, Maylene. An unlabeled prescription bottle with 54 capsules known as Gabapentin and a Remington 12-gauge emblem containing a debit card were recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Roku TV valued at $200, microwave valued at $25 and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $180 were stolen.

-Theft of property from Shadow Oaks Way, Wilsonville. A total of $2,750 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 11600 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

July 21

-Incident from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-DUI from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Lime Creek Cove, Chelsea. A two-story brick residence was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive, Alabaster.