expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2020

Billie Frances Baker Darby

By Staff Reports

Published 9:48 am Monday, August 3, 2020

Billie Frances Baker Darby
Harpersville

Billie Frances Baker Darby, age 91, of Harpersville, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 17.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Darby and Rickey Darby (Jeanette), and one granddaughter, Catherine, and her sister, Louise Cole.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen Baker, and her husband, Ralph Darby, Jr.

Billie was born on Sept. 15, 1928 in Harpersville, where she lived all of her life. She graduated from Vincent High School and attended Alabama College for two years. She married Ralph Darby, Jr. in 1948.

She was a devout Christian and loved people, her church and the community. She was loving and kind to her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling. She was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher for several years. She was president of United Methodist Women for several years. She was president of the Klein Home Demonstration Club for 37 and a half years.

Much of her time was spent gardening and working in her flower beds and yard. Seasonal decorations were a hallmark of the front year. She would gather her garden and share the produce with friends, and then freeze or can what was left.

There will be a celebration of life for Billie at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a viewing for the family at Harpersville United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. and graveside service for family at 11 a.m. at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Harpersville on Monday, July 20. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga. Rev. Jervis Young officiated.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be mailed to Harpersville United Methodist Church. We are establishing a flower fund to honor Mother’s love of having live flowers in the sanctuary each Sunday. Donations can be made to Harpersville United Methodist Church , PO Box 219, Harpersville, AL 35078.

Online condolences can be made at Curtisandsonfunerals.com.

Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed the services.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Thomas announces candidacy for Chelsea City Council Place 3

280 Main Story

Thompson starts No. 1, others receive recognition in preseason poll

280 Main Story

Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold second drive-in movie Aug. 7

Calera

Officers revive child in cardiac arrest on I-65

280 Reporter

County manager updates commission on improvement projects

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing event serves nearly 150 people

News

Pelham PD warning of car break-ins

Helena

Helena Council approves board to develop arts in Old Town

Helena

HHS kicks off summer band camp, shares Disney theme

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market to open July 31

News

South City Theatre hosting virtual game show on Friday nights

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases updated instructional guidance for reopening

280 Main Story

Harpersville Day 2020 canceled

280 Main Story

Chelsea Planning Commission recommends comprehensive plan for approval

News

Jeff State offering scholarships for dual enrollment students

Columbiana

Liberty Day cut short by lightning, still well-attended

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson season opener to raise money for childhood cancer

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandates masks until Aug. 31

Montevallo

Swords running for Montevallo City Council District 4

280 Reporter

Briarwood seniors reunite for long-awaited graduation ceremony

Community Columnists

Local entrepreneur ready to share new drink with the world

Community Columnists

Clark sees caring for others as her duty

Montevallo

UM Outdoor Scholars Program sees record fall enrollment