Billie Frances Baker Darby

Harpersville

Billie Frances Baker Darby, age 91, of Harpersville, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 17.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Darby and Rickey Darby (Jeanette), and one granddaughter, Catherine, and her sister, Louise Cole.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen Baker, and her husband, Ralph Darby, Jr.

Billie was born on Sept. 15, 1928 in Harpersville, where she lived all of her life. She graduated from Vincent High School and attended Alabama College for two years. She married Ralph Darby, Jr. in 1948.

She was a devout Christian and loved people, her church and the community. She was loving and kind to her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling. She was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher for several years. She was president of United Methodist Women for several years. She was president of the Klein Home Demonstration Club for 37 and a half years.

Much of her time was spent gardening and working in her flower beds and yard. Seasonal decorations were a hallmark of the front year. She would gather her garden and share the produce with friends, and then freeze or can what was left.

There will be a celebration of life for Billie at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a viewing for the family at Harpersville United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. and graveside service for family at 11 a.m. at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Harpersville on Monday, July 20. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga. Rev. Jervis Young officiated.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be mailed to Harpersville United Methodist Church. We are establishing a flower fund to honor Mother’s love of having live flowers in the sanctuary each Sunday. Donations can be made to Harpersville United Methodist Church , PO Box 219, Harpersville, AL 35078.

Online condolences can be made at Curtisandsonfunerals.com.

Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed the services.