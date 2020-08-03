expand
August 3, 2020

Dicki Joe Honeycutt

Published 4:47 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Dicki Joe Honeycutt

Dicki Joe Honeycutt was born Sept. 30, 1953 in the Keystone community and raised in Alabaster. He passed away July 28.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Vinzant Honeycutt.

Dicki (Just call me Joe) is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Sue Posey (Richard); three children, Joseph, Heather and Belinda; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; his always dedicated sister, Vicki Brandenburg (Steve); brother Glenn Posey (Diane); and a host of family and friends. He is also survived by a special lady, Peggy Forbes, who loved him through to the end.

A private graveside memorial was held Saturday, Aug. 1.

Fly high in Peace, Dad. #loveisaverb

