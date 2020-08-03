expand
Montevallo Sustainability Coordinator Olivia Barone, left, accepts an Alabama Department of Environmental Management Recycling Fund Grant check from ADEM Environmental Scientist Blake Schmidt. (Contributed)

Montevallo receives $38K recycling grant

By Emily Sparacino

Published 1:31 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

MONTEVALLO – The city of Montevallo has received a grant to fund new equipment at the Montevallo Recycling Center and public education materials for residents.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management Recycling Fund Grant is for $38,313.

“We applied to upgrade the equipment at the recycling center and order refrigerator magnets with recycling information on it for our residents,” Sustainability Coordinator Olivia Barone said. “We’re really excited. The right equipment at the recycling center will make storing and sending materials to their second life easier.”

Blake Schmidt, an environmental scientist in ADEM’s Materials Management Section, presented the grant check to Barone at the July 27 Montevallo City Council meeting.

Schmidt said legislation passed in 2008 allows for a portion of $1-per-ton fee for waste going to the landfill to go toward the Alabama Recycling Fund.

“We’re delighted to announce tonight that for the third year in a row, as a state, we’ve achieved a 25-percent recycling rate,” Schmidt said. “That is our statewide goal, and hopefully, we keep that going for a fourth year. None of this would be possible if it weren’t for people like you guys here with your tireless efforts doing this.”

The proper equipment at the city’s recycling center will make storing and sending materials to their second life easier, and community education and outreach (e.g. the refrigerator magnets) will help reduce contamination.

“Just as important as the equipment, an education overall is crucial to the success of the recycling center,” Barone said. “Education and outreach to our community will help reduce contamination and decrease overall municipal solid waste.”

Montevallo’s recycling center is located at 1120 Overland Road. The hours are Monday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

