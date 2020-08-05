expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

The Cornell Lewis Foundation held its annual “Back 2 School Rally” on Sunday, Aug. 2, giving school supplies to more than 100 people. (File)

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA – The Cornell Lewis Foundation held its annual “Back 2 School Rally” at the Helena Sports Complex on Aug. 2 helping more than 100 people collect school supplies for the upcoming 2020 school year.

As many families have been struggling financially due to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, purchasing school supplies for the upcoming school year has weighed as a heavy financial burden.

Aaron Lewis, founder of the Cornell Lewis Foundation puts on this event every year to relieve that burden and take the weight off the shoulders of the parents, and that is even more necessary this year.

“This year we had over 150 participants to attend,” Lewis said. “The parents and students were very appreciative and grateful for the relief of not having to worry about the immediate needs of the upcoming school year.”

The event was structured with safety measures in place such as social distancing, temperature checks and mandatory facial coverings inside of the event. Parents and their children came to a designated area where they would pick up supplies like paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, color pencils and crayons already assembled to limit contact exposure.

The whole purpose of starting the event back in 2015 was to give back and “foster a sense of community and family,” Lewis said. “These are uncertain times and I personally benefit knowing that I am investing in our future.”

“Although I stand on the shoulders of community leaders, pastors, parents, and students, this is a 5 year vision that I have personally invested my time, money, and energy in because I believe, that with a little help, a student can go much further,” Lewis said. “Because of entities like The Cornell Lewis Foundation, I am a direct product and have been successful in my own endeavors.”

For more information about this event or to help support the Cornell Lewis Foundation’s efforts visit Facebook.com/ACLewFoundation/.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

Columbiana

Columbiana’s picturesque downtown used for ALFA commercial

Columbiana

Jones recorded a lifetime of changes

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain students participate in socially distanced band camp

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole, Penhale set for runoff in District 49 Republican Primary

Columbiana

Pool hall project set to take shape this fall

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

“The Mayor”: DJ Looney remembered by many locally and beyond

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools to reopen with staggered schedule for in-person learning

Columbiana

Shelby Iron Works monthly Pancake Breakfast returns

Community Columnists

May gives back to country, community and family

Community Columnists

Digital classrooms have potential

News

Mary F. Stubbs

280 Reporter

King’s Home receives $5k from MDRT