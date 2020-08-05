expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

The Helena Council has recommended high speed internet access for new neighborhoods in the city. The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on the matter. (File)

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena City Council voted unanimously July 27 to approve a resolution that recommends to the Planning and Zoning Commission that high speed internet be available as a requirement in all new residential areas.

The resolution introduced by City Council President Hewy Woodman seeks to address the need for high speed internet, especially during a time when many people are forced to work from home.

“There is a concern with everybody working from home in that some houses in Helena do not have access to high speed internet,” Woodman explained at the meeting. “This is to make that part of subdivision regulations to allow for that.”

Jack Gray, Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said at the meeting that they have already researched the proposal and have found similar proposals such as one in Gulf Shores that they could base it on.

While many businesses have reopened, there are still a large number of people who have to work remotely, which includes a need for video streaming for Zoom conference calls, bandwidth for uploading and downloading files for which high speed internet is nothing short of a requirement.

Though the resolution was only a recommendation to the commission, as Gray mentioned, they have already been looking into it. So it seems the commission will create a process to allow the resolution to be put in place for residents moving to new neighborhoods.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

Columbiana

Columbiana’s picturesque downtown used for ALFA commercial

Columbiana

Jones recorded a lifetime of changes

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain students participate in socially distanced band camp

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole, Penhale set for runoff in District 49 Republican Primary

Columbiana

Pool hall project set to take shape this fall

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

“The Mayor”: DJ Looney remembered by many locally and beyond

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools to reopen with staggered schedule for in-person learning

Columbiana

Shelby Iron Works monthly Pancake Breakfast returns

Community Columnists

May gives back to country, community and family

Community Columnists

Digital classrooms have potential

News

Mary F. Stubbs

280 Reporter

King’s Home receives $5k from MDRT