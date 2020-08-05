Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Every year bibliophiles around the world mark Aug. 9 as a day to celebrate and indulge in the historic tradition of literature for “Book Lovers Day.”

This year the Jane B. Holmes Public Library is celebrating the occasion throughout the weekend by providing an interactive take-home craft in the form of a vintage bookmark as well as programming.

According to Director Dan Dearing, “On Friday, August 7, patrons will receive a free Vintage Bookmark Take Home Craft while supplies last. Many patrons will recognize the old school library cards used to make this neat bookmark.”

As part of the celebration the library will also “present a Virtual Program on folding an Origami Heart Shaped Corner Bookmark using a page from a recycled book on Monday, August 9,” Dearing said.

These are both designed to engage the public and connect with people who love reading, and to inspire the love of reading in children through crafts and other fun activities

To carry this into the future the library also have a display of books by Children’s author Eric Carle on August 17.

For more information about “Book Lovers Day” or the library see the library website at www.cityofhelena.org or call 205-664-8308.