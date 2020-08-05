Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – A two-night event will bring candidates for Hoover City Council and Mayor of Hoover together to address questions in a virtual setting from potential voters Aug. 11 and 12.

Each night of the Hoover Candidates Forum will focus on a specific group and will begin at 6:30 p.m. lasting approximately two hours. The first night will feature candidates for city council and the second night will be dedicated to mayoral candidates. Both nights will be a live-streamed on the Hoover Candidate Forum 2020 Facebook page.

“The Hoover Candidates Forum is happy to announce that we will preset a two-night event focusing on the Council candidates one night and the Mayoral candidates the next night,” according to a press release from forum organizers. “The Hoover Candidates 2020 Forum will be live-streamed on our new Facebook page.”

Each night the candidates will take questions directly from Hoover voters. Forum organizers have created a google form where voters can submit as many questions as they wish on topics important to citizens of the city. A moderator will select questions and ask the candidates during each forum.

“The Hoover Candidates Forum is presented by a collection of neighborhood leaders and residents from across Hoover. The Hoover Candidates Forum’s mission is to connect candidates and Hoover voters in a fair and balanced platform,” according to the release.

The google form to submit questions can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7eN-9VhvxUAAtaOsTGQ8Z3e55-TwZEw1TkCupZdZ29mU1Bg/viewform.

For more information about the Hoover Candidate Forum and to view the livestreams on the nights of the forums visit Facebook.com/Hoovercandidatesforum.