expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Pelham Public Library is giving gamers the opportunity to connect and compete through an online gaming tournament. (File)

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library is giving gamers the opportunity to connect and compete despite having to be socially distanced through online Nintendo Switch Tournaments.

The library has held two tournaments so far where participants have competed with each other in Mario Kart 8 with the opportunity to win a $10 Nintendo Switch eShop gift card for the three highest scoring players.

Teen Librarian Liz Winn said that this type of event is typically held in person at the library prior to the pandemic, but because of the accessibility of online gaming amid the coronavirus outbreak, they were actually able to continue to provide programming for local kids.

“We’ve had video games here before generally before COVID-19 where we would have them in the teen section of the library on a screen,” Winn explained. “However, that is not possible now. I heard you could have online switch tournaments where as long as you had a switch and a copy of the game you could play with anyone around the world.”

Video games are very popular for the age group that the Teen Library typically services so these types of tournaments provide an engaging and fun activity for kids and teens in the area.

The tournaments are open to ages 10-18, and the library plans to hold more of these events so that more people can participate. Those interested will also need to have a Nintendo Switch console and a copy of the game that is being used in the tournament.

More information about the tournaments or other events at the Pelham Public Library can be found by visiting Pelhamlibrary.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

Columbiana

Columbiana’s picturesque downtown used for ALFA commercial

Columbiana

Jones recorded a lifetime of changes

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain students participate in socially distanced band camp

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole, Penhale set for runoff in District 49 Republican Primary

Columbiana

Pool hall project set to take shape this fall

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

“The Mayor”: DJ Looney remembered by many locally and beyond

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools to reopen with staggered schedule for in-person learning

Columbiana

Shelby Iron Works monthly Pancake Breakfast returns

Community Columnists

May gives back to country, community and family

Community Columnists

Digital classrooms have potential

News

Mary F. Stubbs

280 Reporter

King’s Home receives $5k from MDRT