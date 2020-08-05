expand
August 5, 2020

The summer reading program at Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster wrapped up in mid-July following a summer of fun. (Contributed)

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Children in Alabaster were asked to “Imagine Your Story” this summer during the Albert L. Scott Library’s summer reading program which wrapped up on Wednesday, July 15.

The program included a wide variety of programming, including educational demonstrations with animals, crafts, history and STEM presentations. The program also featured an electronic reading log so that children who took part in the program could participate in the reading challenge and earn prizes.

“Children earned prizes and received a certificate when they finished the challenge,” according to Youth Services Librarian Frances Smith. “The 7-week program featured more than 50 entertaining and educational programs in person and on the library’s Facebook page. There was a Magical Storybook ending on July 15 that closed the book on the challenge.”

Children were able to experience the programming events virtually through livestreams on Facebook, as well as at socially distanced in-person events.

For instance, on July 6 children got to get up close and personal with live reptiles brought by the Alabama 4-H Science School and a variety of different insects and bugs brought by “The Bug Man,” Bert Lindbergh.

The summer reading program finished with its “Magical Storybook Ending,” which featured a magic show from Mr. Larry Magic, and Miss Jennie’s Balloon Sculpting.

Prizes were also given out to celebrate the accomplishments of children during the program.

According to Smith the winners were given a $100 gift certificate, a $40 helmet and T-shirt from Bike Link in Hoover; Bags of Fun and Air Pods.

The summer reading program was made possible through sponsorship by Bike Link, Panda Express and Whataburger.

