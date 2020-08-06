Athlete of the Week: Brooke Monti

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 2, 2020

Name: Brooke Monti

School: Pelham High School



Grade: 11th

What sports do you play? I run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? Before I race, I warm up with single leg hops, pray and remind myself that I am capable of achieving whatever I put my mind to and that I have been given an amazing opportunity to be racing.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? My favorite subject in school is science, specifically biology. I love science because I am intrigued by the complex processes the world and the body use to function.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? I am a Peer Helper, SGA class representative, member of the principal’s advisory board, president of HOSA Future Health Professionals, member of yearbook staff and environmental steward. As of right now, I am part of the following honor societies: National English Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Science National Honor Society.

What are your hobbies? I like to try new healthy recipes, play with dogs, watch medical documentaries, go to the gym and go for runs.

What is your favorite sports team? University of Alabama football

Who is your favorite athlete? My favorite athlete is Emma Coburn because she was the first distance runner that I became a fan of when I began track. She inspires me to work harder every day.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to become a physician or biomedical engineer.

