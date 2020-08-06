expand
August 6, 2020

Charles H. “Charlie” Champion

By Staff Reports

Published 1:56 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

Charles H. “Charlie” Champion
Sterrett

Charles H. “Charlie” Champion, age 84, of Sterrett, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Jervis Young and Rev. Richard Moore officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Champion is preceded in death by his son, Todd Champion; mother, Vanola Pair; and brother, Paul Champion.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Champion; sons, Jeff Champion (Shelly) and Steve Champion (Lori); daughter, Tina Conn (Richard); brother, Jerry Champion (Jimmie Lou); sisters-in-law, LouAnn Tennyson and Diane Champion; brother-in-law, Pete Tennyson; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Fisher (James), Jason Champion (Lindsey), Kyle Champion (Kristi), Haven Carden (Alex), Breanna Champion (Chris), Michaela Champion, Drayton Champion, Jackson Conn, Caleb Champion, and Charlie Conn; and great granddaughters, Rylie Fisher, Ryann Carden, Kinley Griggs, Britynn Fisher, Mila Champion, Hadley Champion, Kellyn Champion, Fallon Champion, and Magnolia Manning.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and a special hospice nurse, Christina Nelson “Kisha”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care of Sylacauga.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

