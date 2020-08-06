expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2020

The Chelsea City Council approved resolutions for a new comprehensive plan, which is available for viewing at PlanChelsea.com (pictured in the above screenshot), as well as the upcoming municipal election during an Aug. 4 meeting. (Contributed)

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:54 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved resolutions related to the city’s new comprehensive plan and the Aug. 25 municipal election during a regular meeting Aug. 4.

The council voted in favor of endorsing Plan Chelsea, the city’s updated comprehensive plan document the Chelsea Planning Commission adopted on July 27.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham Community Planner Samuel Parsons for his work in leading the creation of the new plan, as well as the more than 540 residents who shared their input throughout the process.

The 150-page policy document was developed with public input, data analysis and meetings with residents, officials and other stakeholders who served on committees, took surveys and shared ideas during a 12-month period.

Parsons reminded the council that the plan is a guidance document as opposed to a regulatory document; moreover, it is designed to be used as a roadmap by city leaders, developers, business owners and residents as they make decisions about future growth, development, policy and capital improvements over the next 15 years.

“It’s been a fun process to work with you,” Parsons said.

Regarding Chelsea’s municipal election, the council approved to appoint an election manager, an absentee election manager and poll workers, along with individual resolutions stating the candidates for the mayor, Place 1, Place 2, Place 4, Place 5 seats – Tony Picklesimer, Cody Sumners, Scott Weygand, Tiffany Bittner and Casey Morris, respectively – are running without opposition.

Incumbent Chris Grace and candidate Chris Thomas are running against each other for the Place 3 seat.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved to award Nick Grant funds to Chelsea High School in the amount of $28,344 for football stadium entrance improvements.
  • Approved to authorize an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to maintain road frontage.
  • Approved to accept the lowest responsible bidder for residential garbage collection and curbside recycling services to Republic Services, the low bidder and the city’s current provider.
  • Approved the city’s annual donation of $25,000 from its general fund to each of Chelsea’s five schools, Chelsea High School, Chelsea Middle School, Forest Oaks Elementary School, Chelsea Park Elementary School and Mt Laurel Elementary School. Picklesimer stressed the city has made the school donations for more than a decade, and they are completely separate from the Nick Grant program.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

Coronavirus

Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule

Montevallo

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

Montevallo

Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1

280 Main Story

COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact

280 Main Story

Vapor Thrift Store open and ready to help

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to start on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

Columbiana

Columbiana’s picturesque downtown used for ALFA commercial

Columbiana

Jones recorded a lifetime of changes

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain students participate in socially distanced band camp

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole, Penhale set for runoff in District 49 Republican Primary

Columbiana

Pool hall project set to take shape this fall

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule