expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2020

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:33 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

MONTEVALLO – Lelia Mitchell has announced her candidacy for Montevallo City Council District 2.

A Montevallo resident for more than 45 years, Mitchell said she plans to perform her civic duties by assisting with citizens’ concerns and allowing their voices to be heard; serving as a mediator to inform citizens of changes to laws and proposals; fighting for the safety and welfare of residents, schools and businesses; serving as an advocate of combating the spread of COVID-19; and aiding in providing love, serenity and unity for the city at this unprecedented time.

Lelia Mitchell is running for District 2 on the Montevallo City Council this month. (Contributed)

Mitchell has been employed in Montevallo for nearly 30 years with Alabama Power Company and has worked as a substitute teacher for Shelby County Schools and Alabaster City Schools for more than 12 years.

Mitchell said her work has helped her build a love for Montevallo’s residents, businesses, organizations and children.

Being involved in a diverse environment in the workforce, community and schools has strengthened my moral characteristics to become candid, dependable, humble, respectful and trustworthy, which have increased my faith in God,” Mitchell said.

Citizenship, leadership and service to others play important roles in Mitchell’s life, she said.

She spearheaded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Almont Park, eventually moving it to Dailey Park.

A march was added to the event, and multiple citizens and groups have helped with administering music, equipment, fellowship, singing and refreshments. Mitchell served as an announcer when the event was broadcasted live on WBYE 1370 a.m. radio.

Mitchell currently serves as the board president of Leaders of Tomorrow at Montevallo Middle School and a volunteer with the Shelby Springs District Association, in which she serves as dean of records and certified instructor for the Christian Leadership School and secretary of the Women’s Mission and Education Conference.

She is a We Care Outreach Ministry board member and a volunteer with Shelby County RSVP, in which she was recognized as Volunteer of the Month in April 2020.

Additionally, Mitchell is the founder and executive director of Encouragement Learning Foundation Inc., which provides community educational outreach services and support to senior adults and children.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

Coronavirus

Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule

Montevallo

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

Montevallo

Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1

280 Main Story

COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact

280 Main Story

Vapor Thrift Store open and ready to help

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to start on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library

Columbiana

Columbiana’s picturesque downtown used for ALFA commercial

Columbiana

Jones recorded a lifetime of changes

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain students participate in socially distanced band camp

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole, Penhale set for runoff in District 49 Republican Primary

Columbiana

Pool hall project set to take shape this fall

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to start year on staggered schedule