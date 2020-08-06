Student of the Week: Ross Tolbert

Student of the Week: Aug. 2, 2020

Name: Ross Tolbert

School: Helena High School



Grade: 12th

What’s your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject in school is science. Whether it is biology, chemistry or physics, I enjoy the hands-on learning in the laboratory setting. I have a deep respect for the investigations and answers that science offers.

What school groups are you involved in? Since music is my passion, I am heavily involved in the school music programs to include the HHS Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and Marching Band. I have also served in the pit orchestra for the HHS musicals, as accompanist for the choir program, and as drum major for the past two years. In addition to musical activities, I serve as an HHS Ambassador and on the HHS Math Team.

What community groups are you involved in? I am a member of Youth Leadership Shelby County. Our team partnered with My Sister’s Place, which helps to support its residents on the road to recovery from addiction. I also participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy where we partnered with Vineyard Family Services and Oak Mountain Missions.

Who is your favorite teacher? My favorite teachers are Ms. Anita Lewis (history teacher) and Mr. Jeff Burnside (band director). These two educators exemplify care and respect of all students as well as a passion for their areas of expertise.

What are your hobbies? In my free time, I enjoy playing musical instruments. I also enjoy being outdoors, hiking and exploring waterfalls.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? If I had $100 to donate to a charity, I would choose the Shelby Humane Society. Having done some volunteer hours at the shelter, I have witnessed the work that it takes to ensure the health and safety of the shelter animal population. Plus, it would be an opportunity to give back to the place that introduced my two dogs to my family.

What do you want to be when you grow up? My plans are to attend either UA or AU to obtain a degree in chemical engineering. After that, I plan to attend medical school.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

