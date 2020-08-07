Golden City restaurant open, including new Pelham location

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Despite opening its doors in the midst of a global pandemic, Chinese cuisine and hibachi restaurant Golden City has seen a great start since opening its doors on May 25, while the restaurants other two locations in Chelsea and Columbiana are also doing well.

This new location marks the third Golden City restaurant, owned by Xin Qiang Wang and son Adrian Wang who both have a depth of knowledge and precision when it comes to preparing the types of food served there.

According to Adrian, the restaurant has been busy in its first two months of operation. Many people are coming to the location for takeout orders of delicious sushi, hibachi and other traditional Chinese Cuisine.

“Thank you for waiting so long,” Wang said.

Some of the more popular menu items include lo mein or fried rice with a choice of shrimp, chicken or beef and Mongolian Delight which pairs meats and vegetables with perfectly spiced seasonings and sauces.

While some of the specialty dishes are somewhat pricy Golden City also offers affordable meals which includes the lunch specials that are $7.50 and combinations that are served in the afternoon that cost $8.95.

To help customers feel safe when they come to place an order at this new location, the owners also constructed a safe socially distanced area for customers to place their take-out orders in person.

There are a variety of specialty rolls and sashimi dinners available for those who love sushi.

The location is currently open for take out only for customer and employee safety. Golden City Pelham is located at 3221 Highway 52 West Suite G. To order ahead the store can be reached at 358-7202.

Pelham’s Golden City restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and 11a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

A full list of menu items and updates on the all of the restaurants locations can be found by visiting Facebook.com/goldencitychelsea/.