expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Helena’s baseball seniors were celebrated at a special dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 5. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

Helena baseball seniors celebrated at dinner

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:32 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

By JEREMY RAINES | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – As we quickly approach and prepare for a new school year, 2020 seems to get more confusing each day. Through it all, sports and teammates seem to be the solution that usually subdue many of the world’s problems.

For the families of the senior baseball players at Helena High School, they wanted to provide one last opportunity for the Huskies’ senior class to come together and properly close a special chapter in their lives.

That opportunity came on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when the players’ families rallied together to host a special dinner event in Old Town at the Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill.

Those in attendance included the senior players, families of the players and the HHS baseball coaching staff.

“I think you guys know this, but we care more about you than we care about winning baseball games,” said Helena head coach P.J. Guy during the banquet. “One thing I realized during this time is that it’s not the game, it’s not the baseball, it’s the kids. I’m just lucky I get to coach these kids.”

During a strange and unprecedented time during the 2020 spring sports season, games were canceled, collegiate commitment signings were a no-go, memories were never made and events such as baseball banquets were wishful thinking.

Helena was just gearing up to start region play this past season when gameplay was cut short after their battle with the Thompson Warriors in March.

Guy reiterated how proud he was of this group of seniors for their resilience to bounce back from the challenges they went through during their senior year to be where they are now.

In addition to the dinner, seniors presented Guy with a signed photo of their team huddled in a circle from their last game as a team.

Baseball is more than a game. Bonds are formed, trust is tested, and life-lessons are taught. For these kids, some will never suit up again, while some will move on to form friendships with new teammates; however, they will never forget the memories they shared with their high school team or their coaches.

Guy replicated the message presented during the 2020 HHS graduation ceremony, as he urged both the players and their families to visit often to support the next group of seniors.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Golden City restaurant open, including new Pelham location

News

PPMS Principal Hefner named Homewood superintendent

280 Main Story

Vincent 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

University of Montevallo releases plans for fall semester

Montevallo

McCray running for Montevallo City Council Place 2

280 Main Story

Salvation Army and Walmart partner to ‘Stuff the Bus’

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

Coronavirus

Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule

Montevallo

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

Montevallo

Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1

280 Main Story

COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact

280 Main Story

Vapor Thrift Store open and ready to help

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to start on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

News

Pelham library offering online gaming tournaments

280 Reporter

Fond farewell: Murray reflects on tenure as 58 INC.’s managing director

Helena Main Story

“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

Alabaster Reporter

Foundation provides all school supplies for 10 kids in Pelham

Helena

Helena Council recommends high speed internet access in new developments

Helena

Helena library to celebrate Book Lovers Day

280 Main Story

YMCA to offer remote learning and childcare programs

Alabaster Main Story

Summer reading program wraps up at Alabaster library