August 7, 2020

The Montevallo Arts Council has changed its name to the Montevallo Arts Collaborative. (Contributed)

Montevallo Arts Council reveals new name, collaborative plans

By Emily Sparacino

Published 5:01 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Arts Council is marking its 15th anniversary with a name change and expansion of its collaborations with the city, county, University of Montevallo and arts community.

Now called the Montevallo Arts Collaborative, the organization is working to develop new programs that enrich the community and empower local artists.

“To collaborate means to work or act together for a common purpose or benefit, and that is exactly what we do,” a press release read. “We work collaboratively with the city of Montevallo, Shelby County, the University of Montevallo and other arts organizations ‘to enrich the quality of life, promote economic vitality and advance arts education in the greater Montevallo community,’ as our bylaws define our purpose.”

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative looks forward to the return of Arts Fest in spring 2021 and the Tinglewood Festival in fall 2021, as well as new art exhibitions in the City Hall Gallery and the Parnell Memorial Library Gallery.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year,” the release read. “Those of us in the arts community have seen the cancellation of arts and crafts festivals, gallery exhibits and community arts enrichment programs. Businesses in our communities have struggled to ‘keep their doors open and the lights on.’ Friends have endured furloughs, layoffs and even job losses.

“These times have not only challenged us, but brought out the best in us. We have seen neighbors helping neighbors, citizens supporting local businesses, and an outpouring of love and support for front-line and healthcare workers. We are going to get through this, together.”

The members of the Montevallo Arts Collaborative are taking a more active role with the Shelby County Arts Council and will serve as members of its advisory board.

“We will continue to collaborate with the University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts, and look forward to the opening of their new Center for the Arts and the return of the FORTE Festival in 2021,” the release read. “The city of Montevallo has been an especially supportive partner of the arts in Montevallo.”

In the city’s new comprehensive plan “Making Montevallo,” adopted July 16, is outlined a project to establish an “arts and entertainment district” in the downtown area.

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative will take an active role in helping bring this project to fruition.

The project’s purpose is to sustain and promote arts and cultural uses in the downtown Montevallo area.

It will integrate existing restaurants and shops with entertainment venues, art galleries, art studios and the like to generate increased interest in downtown Montevallo and attract art festivals and cultural events, as well as increasing tourism.

For more information, email Contact@montevalloarts.com or MontevalloArts@gmail.com, or visit Montevalloarts.com.

