August 10, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:11 am Monday, August 10, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 23 through Aug. 5:

Alabaster

July 28

-Adreana Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest.

-Annie Brown Harris, 61, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

-Stacy Marie Hannon Bailey, 32, of Alabaster, theft of property third degree.

July 29

-Dawayne Omar Pruitt, 35, of Bessemer, public intoxication.

-Irma Alcantara-Ayala, 36, of Alabaster, animal complaint.

-Michael Scott Luker, 56, of Alabaster, court order.

-Taylor Rachelle Holman, 36, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

July 30

-Sandey Demond Lowery, 41, of Calera, alias warrant-failure to appear.

-Enrique Hernandez, 29, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment.

July 31

-Michael Allen Taylor, 41, of Alabaster, court order.

-Tyler Burkes Threadgill, 35, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 2

-Jose Jamil Villano Garcia, 20, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

 

Calera

July 27

-Georgie Carol Grantham, 50, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Aldo Silva-Sandoval, 21, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Tyrece Deshon Fluker, 23, of Bessemer, attempting to elude, public intoxication, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, resisting arrest.

July 28

-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Calera, failure to appear.

July 29

-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Lamar Jamel Roland, 19, of Gardendale, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Jihad Najee Ferguson, 21, of Birmingham, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Joseph Quintin Dorsey, 18, of Birmingham, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Xavier Lee Andrew Lumpkin, 20, of Calera, robbery first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

July 30

-Jennifer Leigh Lentine, 25, of Calera, failure to appear.

-John Charles Benjami Bancroft, 34, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Leslie Dawn Gray, 33, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rickey Alvin Erwin Jr., 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

July 31

-Larry Page Knowles, 48, of Alabaster, drug trafficking (two counts), possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Matthew Robert Bein, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Jordan Rae White, 20, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Eric Michael Shiplett, 40, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Randall Dallas Carter, 29, of Columbiana, failure to appear.

Aug. 1

-Timothy Shane Robinson, 38, of Pell City, domestic violence third degree-harassing communications.

-Cody Alan McBride, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Thomas Elvin Brackin, 28, of Clanton, agency assist.

-Jessie Ray Rogers, 66, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 2

-Timothy Dale Leroy, 35, of Shelby, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Marcus Allen Brasher, 42, of Jemison, failure to appear.

Aug. 3

-Andre Demarcus Hill, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Kerry Levoron Purnell, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

 

Helena

July 27

-Duncan Laird Stewart, 42, domestic violence third degree.

July 28

-Christopher Wayne Collins, 38, probation violation.

-Don Yerruill Fillmore, 58, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

 

Montevallo

July 23

-Lakniesha Renise Cook, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.

July 28

-Charles Andrea Jones, assault-domestic violence-third degree.

Aug. 1

-Christopher Issiah Gano, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 3

-Casey Thomas Perryman, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 5

-Trevor Dane Mayton, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

 

Pelham

July 26

-Jose Luna Rodriguez, 32, of Jemison, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Ramon Garcia Fajardo, 37, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

July 27

-Kiara Brown, 25, of Hoover, alias warrant.

July 28

-Jorge Gomez, 41, of Springfield, alias warrant.

-Colin Ward, 38, of Atlanta, public intoxication.

July 29

-Taylor Holman, 36, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

-Francisco Flores Rios, 19, of Pinson, alias warrant.

-Cassidy Bussie, 22, of Calera, DUI-influence of alcohol.

July 30

-Kenny Turney, 29, of Hartselle, public intoxication.

-Charlotte Hewlett, 51, of montevallo, alias warrants.

-Tiffany Sherman, 36, of Leeds, alias warrant.

-Merry Lee, 43, of Centerpoint, speeding above 70, interstate.

July 31

-Colin Ward, 38, of Atlanta, public intoxication.

Aug. 1

-Johnny Hoang, 28, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

