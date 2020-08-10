expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Local YMCA locations will offer remote learning and childcare programs during the upcoming school year. (File)

COLUMN: We want the best for our kids

By Scott Mims

Published 6:53 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

Few things are as important as our children’s education. That’s why the decision parents must make regarding their kids as we near the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year is not one to be taken lightly.

I am a parent, and I’m in the process of making the same decision, so I know what many people are going through. I must decide whether my son will attend school in person or stay at home and do virtual learning.

Key to this decision is weighing the trade-offs. Obviously, many parents will opt for virtual learning in an attempt to avoid infection. Others will conclude that on-campus learning and the social interaction that comes with it are too valuable to miss. Still, others don’t have a choice. There are single parents and others who work full-time jobs who don’t have the luxury of choosing.

Today, I’m already learning of instances in neighboring states where school districts are dealing with COVID-19 infections, some after only one day of school. While I hate to hear of such incidents, I can’t say that I’m surprised—until our country gets a good handle on this disease, it’s going to happen.

When I listen to experts and leaders, I’m hearing two distinct messages—one that says we must double down on the precautions we are taking, and another that says we must adapt to this virus. I believe the answer is a combination of these two approaches. It would be foolish to not take any precautions at all. Still, it’s also foolish to think that this virus is just going to go away—we need to have a mindset of adaptation.

If you find yourself among those who favor virtual learning, I hear you. It is not a sign of weakness to want to protect your family. After all, when we opened up the economy it wasn’t because it was safe—it was because we decided we couldn’t afford to stay in lockdown. But when it comes to our kids, we want to protect them.

Those who favor in-person instruction obviously want their kids to have social interaction and as much normalcy as possible. This includes sports, band practice and all the extracurriculars that are impossible to do without a group.

School districts in Shelby County, I believe, are doing the best they can to make things safe for their students. The staggered schedules should allow for those in traditional classrooms to be properly socially distanced while on campus.

Also, there are organizations like the YMCA making things easier for parents as well. The Y of Greater Birmingham will offer a remote learning and childcare program including full-day, partial-day or hybrid options for online schooling—in addition to fun activities.

To many, programs like this are a godsend. For more information, visit Ymcabham.org/school-age-childcare.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market open each Friday

Columbiana

Shelby County Wildcats 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

Montevallo Bulldogs 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena candidates meet with voters at forum

Community Columnists

Nichols and SCALNC serve those who have served

Columbiana

You don’t want to miss Intermission

280 Reporter

Shelby Chamber named an Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Council reveals new name, collaborative plans

280 Main Story

Golden City restaurant open, including new Pelham location

News

PPMS Principal Hefner named Homewood superintendent

280 Main Story

Vincent 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

University of Montevallo releases plans for fall semester

Montevallo

McCray running for Montevallo City Council Place 2

280 Main Story

Salvation Army and Walmart partner to ‘Stuff the Bus’

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

Coronavirus

Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule

Montevallo

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

Montevallo

Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1

280 Main Story

COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact

280 Main Story

Vapor Thrift Store open and ready to help

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools to start on staggered schedule

280 Main Story

Hoover virtual candidate forum set for Aug 11-12

Helena

Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

Alabaster Reporter

Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies