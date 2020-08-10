expand
August 10, 2020

Divorces for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:57 am Monday, August 10, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 10-31:

-William Ward, of Winfield, and Lisa D. Ward, of Alabaster.

-Deanna Edmondson, of Pelham, and Jonathan Edmondson, of Pelham.

-Samuel B. Powell, of Calera, and Rachel A. Powell, of Calera.

-Laura Collins Peek, of Alabaster, and Benjamin Naish Peek, of Alabaster.

-Glenese Mooney, of Bremen, and Berlin W. Mooney, Jr., of Columbiana.

-Broderick Ryan Underwood, of Helena, and Ashley Harris Underwood, of Helena.

-Akaysha Scoggins Clements, of Shelby, and Johnny Clements, of Columbiana.

-Tamara Faye Melton, of Birmingham, and Joshua W. Melton, of Birmingham.

-Linda Christine Moore, of Wilsonville, and George David Moore, of Moundville.

-Heather Garlick Leigh, of Chelsea, and Scott Alan Leigh, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Rachel Michelle Parker, of Sylacauga, and Damien Brian Parker, of Leeds.

-Dennis Dickson, of Hoover, and Dorothy Lee Dickson, of Hoover.

-Jennifer Sue Williams, of Shelby, and Paul Jamison Williams, of Sumiton.

-Megan Elizabeth Blackson, of Pelham, and Jason Ryan Blackmon, of Columbiana.

