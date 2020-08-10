expand
August 10, 2020

Helena candidates meet with voters at forum

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:43 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

By NATHAN HOWEL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Candidates for the upcoming municipal election in Helena met with voters at the Helena Sports Complex on Thursday, Aug. 6, to discuss issues that affect the city and make their case for the offices they are seeking.

After holding a smaller event a few weeks back Christi Wilson partnered with the Helena Business Association to bring candidates running for both mayor and places on the city council together.

The event featured tables spread out to promote social distancing where each candidate took time to speak with the many potential voters doing their due diligence and staying informed about local issues as well as providing their concerns to the very people who will be addressing them come next month.

Candidates were able to share promotional materials such as signs, stickers and fliers so that excited voters could learn more and help spread their messages.

Those in attendance got to meet with mayoral candidates Brian Puckett and Scott Summerlin before they square off at a mayoral debate on Aug. 13.

Those running for city council included Place 1 candidates Leigh Hulsey and Scot Newman, Place 2 candidates Dominga Gardner and Chris VanCleave and Place 4 candidates Tangee Edwards and Laura Joseph.

Each candidate shared some of their viewpoints at another event just two weeks earlier, which can be found here.

The candidates were just as enthusiastic about being able to attend this event despite the circumstances that have kept everyone apart for most of the year.

As the Aug. 25 election approaches this event may be one of the last that voters get to interact with the candidates in person and get a sense of who will really represent them the best.

