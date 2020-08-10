James “Pete” Townley

Westover

James “Pete” Townley, age 78, of Westover, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 3.

The graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at Patton Chapel Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Townley is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Nation and Coy M. Townley, and brothers, Milton and Larry Townley.

He is survived by children, Jim Townley (Janet), and Debbie Townley Staton (Jerry); grandchildren, Carissa Nelson (Kevin), Josh Faught (Mandy), Austin Townley (Meredith), Wynter Alexander (Hunter), Jacob Staton (Shelley), Julia Hill (Brandon), Luke Staton, Landyn Staton, Jennifer Morgan; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Tom Townley (Sherry); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

