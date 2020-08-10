Marriages for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 27-31:
-Helen Hosmer to Mark Stephen Crocker.
-Rosaura Rodriguez to Filogonio Diaz Labastida.
-Terrell Hamilton to Ruth Denise Rodda.
-Ralph Ervin to Tiffany Nicole Brown.
-Dennis Frazier to Angela Tubbs.
-Aaron Evans to Stephanie Maria Clifton.
-Michael South to Cherie Nelson Wright.
-Michael Varquez to Sydney Lauren Hall.
-David Sharber to Lindsey Paige Barger.
-James Whatley to Brittany Ann Morgan.
-Kenneth West to Erin Jean Rubin.
-Thomas Morgan to Tara Faith Wilbanks.
-Gregory Glass to Gina Childers Ennis.
-Gingeng Blanco to Jonathan Michel Maciel Pinon.
-Synetta Hawkins to Christian Dion Smith.
-Kendall Vinsant to Jason Marshall Aiken.
-Lauren Mayer to Madison Henry Dunn.
-Matthew Kadman to Heather Long Larson.
-Christopher Burnside to Shana Loveless Seeboth.
-Billy Griffis to Rebecca Jan Brackett.
-Merlyn Leger to Gabrielle Elizabeth Snider.