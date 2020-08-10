expand
August 10, 2020

Police reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:03 am Monday, August 10, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 23 through Aug. 4:

Alabaster

July 28

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 700 block of Lovett Place. A 2008 Chevy Express Pass van valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North. The top of a drive-thru clearance awning was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2017 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Joye Lane. A Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Information only from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Various merchandise with a combined value of $137.02 was stolen.

-Information only from Kent Dairy Road and Shelby County 17.

-Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude from the 200 block of Shelby County 26.

July 29

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Sundance. A 2005 Chrysler 300 sustained $160 in damages and a medical mask was stolen.

-Information only from the 20 block of Mission Hills Park.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1200 block of First Avenue West.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Sugarhill Lane. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

-Information only from the 700 block of First Street North.

July 30

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Stoney Trail. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Forest Parkway.

-Found property from the 1100 block of First Street North. A 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1800 block of Amberley Woods Way.

-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Harassment from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 BMW 535i sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Missing person from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, reckless endangerment from U.S. 31 and Alabama 119.

July 31

-Information only report from the 100 block of Glen Abbey Lane.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Simmsville Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of West Navajo Drive. A box of cigars valued at $100 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $80.60 was stolen.

-Information only from the 30 block of Maylene Drive.

-Theft of property second degree, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Grove Circle. A Kawasaki four-wheeler valued at $1,500 was stolen.

Aug. 1

-Trespassing notice, information from the 800 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. A 2004 Honda Pilot sustained $400 in damages.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Green Meadows Trail.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Allen Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from Pelham Parkway.

Aug. 2

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Simmsville Road. A 2003 Ford F-250 sustained $500 in damages.

-Information only from the 900 block of Shelby County 95.

-Information only from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive.

-Information only from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 50 block of Kent Stone Way.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $18,000 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

Aug. 3

-Property damage from the 200 block of Scotland Drive. A trailer was damaged.

-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street South. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Information only from the 2100 block of North Grande View Lane.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 90 block of May View Court, Maylene. A 2004 Chevy Suburban valued at $2,400 was damaged.

-Information only from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Information only from the 500 block of Bennett Drive.

Aug. 4

-Information only from the 500 block of Bennett Drive. A power pole and power cable sustained $1,500 in damages.

 

Calera

July 27

-Open container from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 22 and Smokey Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Property damage from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, public intoxication, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

July 28

-Theft of property second degree from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment from the 2500 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 67.

July 29

-Incident from the 1000 block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Robbery first degree from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue (three counts).

-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of concealed weapon without permit from Alabama 25 at Dollar General.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.

-Lost property from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

July 30

-Public intoxication from Limestone Cove.

-Notice of trespass from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 2400 block of Second Avenue.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Crisfield Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

July 31

-Drug trafficking (two counts), possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree from Smokey Road and Little John Circle.

-Information only from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of White Stone Trace.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 232-mile marker of I-65.

-Property damage from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Public intoxication from the 600 block of Cornerstone Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Shelby County 87.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

Aug. 1

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

-Runaway from the 1800 block of Shelby County 75.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Agency assist from the 400 block of Shelby County 95.

-Animal bite from the 400 block of Hidden Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 2

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 6100 block of U.S. 31.

-Plane crash from the 200 block of Weather Vane Road.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

Aug. 3

-Firearm located from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

-Additional information from the 500 block of Shelby County 84.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 145 at Lake Forest Lane, Wilsonville.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property second degree from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.

 

Helena

July 27

-Theft of property fourth degree from River Valley Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 4400 block of Englewood Road.

July 28

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Bowron Road.

-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Rosebay Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2600 block of Jasmine Lane.

July 30

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Rowntree Path.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of St. Charles Drive.

July 31

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Aug. 1

-Identity theft from an unnamed location in Helena.

Aug. 2

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

 

Montevallo

July 23

-Information only from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Dauphin Way (residence/home).

July 24

-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger rear door and quarter panel valued at $500.

-Assault-simple assault from Cobblestone Creek Lane (highway/street).

July 25

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Hicks Street (other/unknown).

July 28

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a 32” TV valued at $200.

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).

July 30

-Information only from Highway 25 (highway/street). Stolen was cash, a brown wallet, Alabama non driver ID, United States green card and a social security card valued at $170.

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 204 (residence/home).

July 31

-Information only from Shoshone Drive (residence/home).

Aug. 4

-Domestic incident from County Road 10 (residence/home).

-Property Damage from Highway 119 North at American Village (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Hyundia Elantra SE valued at $4,500.

 

Pelham

July 27

-Domestic violence from the 100 Block of Canyon Trail (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $250.

July 28

-Theft from the 100 Block of Kinross Lane (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was a door valued at $500.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Kinross Lane (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was a door and metal valued at $1,200.

July 30

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bent Creek Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry valued at $12,000.

July 31

-Domestic violence from the 300 Block of Coales Branch Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a windshield valued at $250.

