expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers

By Staff Reports

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

CALERA — The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded $34,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2020-2021 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships, 10 Piggyback Scholarships, and five Endowed Scholarships for a total of 37 scholarships awarded.

Davis

Olivia Davis of Calera, a graduate of The Westminster School at Oak Mountain, is a recipient of a 2020-2021 AGA Scholarship. Davis is working to obtain a degree in biomedical engineering from Auburn University.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president, Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year, the Foundation received more than 65 applications.

“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Bob Crawford of United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and Chairman, Board of Trustees, AGEF. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting in the lives of hundreds of young people.”

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Public hearing for Chelsea Post Office relocation set for Aug. 18

280 Reporter Schools

Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers

Alabaster Main Story

Goodner running for Alabaster mayor

280 Main Story

City celebrates opening of new Weldon Pavilion

Calera

Calera Eagles 2020 football prediction

Business

Helena Council votes to make Old Town an entertainment district

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market open each Friday

Columbiana

Shelby County Wildcats 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

Montevallo Bulldogs 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena candidates meet with voters at forum

Community Columnists

Nichols and SCALNC serve those who have served

Columbiana

You don’t want to miss Intermission

280 Reporter

Shelby Chamber named an Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Council reveals new name, collaborative plans

280 Main Story

Golden City restaurant open, including new Pelham location

News

PPMS Principal Hefner named Homewood superintendent

280 Main Story

Vincent 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

University of Montevallo releases plans for fall semester

Montevallo

McCray running for Montevallo City Council Place 2

280 Main Story

Salvation Army and Walmart partner to ‘Stuff the Bus’

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves comprehensive plan, city election resolutions

Coronavirus

Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule

Montevallo

Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

Montevallo

Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1