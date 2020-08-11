expand
August 11, 2020

Donna Fay Patterson

By Staff Reports

Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Wilsonville

Donna Fay Patterson, age 63, of Wilsonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10.

The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Lester McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Era Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Donna was born in Columbiana on April 23, 1957.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, William Miller, Jr.; mother, Bertha L. Miller; and sisters, Mary Hethcox, Vera Poe, and Elaine Poe.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Patterson; daughter, Christal Patterson (Justin); grandson, Wyatt Cantrall; and sisters, Syretha Poe (James), Connie Smith (Jackie), and Mary Cheeks.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

