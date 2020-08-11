expand
August 11, 2020

Alabaster mayoral candidate Robert Goodner and family. (Contributed)

Goodner running for Alabaster mayor

By Staff Reports

Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Robert Goodner has officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Alabaster in the upcoming municipal election Aug. 25.

The near-30-year resident of the city said he has watched Alabaster grow from a small-town, quaint rural area in the early ’90s to a progressive suburb.

“We have grown into a thriving city providing the quality of life offered in the Birmingham Metro Area,” Goodner said. “We have raised our family here and have invested our time and energy, in our community, church and schools.”

While serving as Alabama’s second in command over the State Troopers, Goodner added that he was successful in securing grant funding for all needs related to public safety.

“Public Safety is one of the most costly, but most important aspect of keeping our community safe and protecting our quality of life,” he said. “As mayor I want to use my professional skills and life experiences to continue the work of previous administrations. I believe I am the best candidate to take Alabaster forward through the current economic climate and unknown after effects of the pandemic. I will be committed as a full-time mayor by using all resources to ensure we address the immediate concerns of our residents.”

Goodner said one of his goals is to diversify the business community of Shelby County’s largest city to the benefit of local residents.

He specifically noted the significance of small businesses.

“Small business are the heart of the community. Protecting the small town feel that our community has always taken pride in, needs to be a priority,” he said.

Goodner continued, “My experience in servant leadership and conflict resolution skills have successfully served the State of Alabama. I want to apply the years of experience I have acquired to the city of Alabaster, which I hold dear to my heart. I believe my leadership skills and conflict resolution skills give me the experience in taking care of serving the city well, which includes the safety of our citizens.”

Goodner also cited protecting Alabaster’s growth and allowing that growth to positively impact other facets of the community.

“We need more retail experiences,” he said. “The community that attracts companies is one with a solid infrastructure supporting transportation, commerce, schools and family activities.”

