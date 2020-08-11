expand
August 11, 2020
Chelsea Hornets 2020 football prediction
WATCH: Hoover Mayoral Forum
By
Keith McCoy
Email the author
Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Latest on the Corona Virus
Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule
August 6, 2020
COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact
August 6, 2020
Alabaster City Schools to start on staggered schedule
August 5, 2020
Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies
August 5, 2020
Coin shortage affecting some businesses, not others
July 31, 2020
Latest Local News
Briarwood Lions 2020 football prediction
Public hearing for Chelsea Post Office relocation set for Aug. 18
Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers
Latest Stories
Latest Public Records
Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Police reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Divorces for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Marriages for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Latest Obituaries
Donna Fay Patterson
Virginia Warren
James “Pete” Townley
Margaret Dwight Kennerly
Jessica Faye Edwards
News
280 Main Story
280 Main Story
280 Reporter
280 Reporter Schools
Alabaster Main Story
280 Main Story
Calera
Business
Calera
Columbiana
Montevallo
Helena
Community Columnists
Columbiana
280 Reporter
Montevallo
280 Main Story
News
280 Main Story
Montevallo
Montevallo
280 Main Story
280 Main Story
