August 11, 2020

A public hearing about the Chelsea Post Office relocating will be held before the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Public hearing for Chelsea Post Office relocation set for Aug. 18

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

CHELSEA – A public hearing regarding the potential relocation of the Chelsea Post Office is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The hearing will be held in the City Council chambers at about 6:10 p.m., prior to the regular council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer said.

Two public meetings that were scheduled earlier this summer were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is encouraged to attend or watch the meeting online via livestream.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for those who attend the meeting in person.

Concerns about space issues at the post office’s current location at 16738 U.S. 280 have prompted conversations about relocating the office.

“It is a very important meeting for our city going forward,” Picklesimer said. “I’d like to see a good turnout.”

280 Reporter

