expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

HES holds drive-thru meet the teacher

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA – As schools begin to open with a staggered schedule, typical beginning of the year events like meeting the children’s new teachers have had to be adapted to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helena Elementary School took the very familiar concept of a drive-thru event, and used it to allow kindergartners starting the school year to interact with their new teachers on Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, so it wasn’t a complete surprise to them when they attended their first day of school on Aug. 13.

According to HES Principal Mary Anderson, the original plan was for all students returning or starting at the school to participate in virtual meet the teacher events, however, to provide some extra comfort and alleviate some of the anxiety that comes with starting kindergarten, the school thought this was a good idea.

“These teachers already had their virtual meet the teacher with parents and students via Google Meet last Friday night at 6 p.m.,” Anderson explained. “This is just another opportunity for parents to help their kindergarten babies feel more at ease about coming to school.”

Parents and students drove by, some in decorated cars, and waved at their teachers who were holding signs to let the kids know which teacher they were and the teachers and staff were all also dressed in blue shirts that said “Kindergarten Crew.”

As students prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, it is very important that they feel comfortable with the new faces they will be seeing every day, and especially during the pandemic they need to know that they are safe.

This drive-thru event helped create some of that comfort and prepare the children for their school year.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo cancels season opener due to positive COVID-19 case

280 Main Story

‘He loved this city:’ Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley remembered for selfless service, leadership

Helena

HES holds drive-thru meet the teacher

280 Reporter

Teachers at Inverness Elementary in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pelham Panthers 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena Huskies 2020 football prediction

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church gives ‘Back to School Blessings’

280 Main Story

Chelsea Hornets 2020 football prediction

280 Main Story

Briarwood Lions 2020 football prediction

280 Reporter

Public hearing for Chelsea Post Office relocation set for Aug. 18

280 Reporter Schools

Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers

Alabaster Main Story

Goodner running for Alabaster mayor

280 Main Story

City celebrates opening of new Weldon Pavilion

Calera

Calera Eagles 2020 football prediction

Business

Helena Council votes to make Old Town an entertainment district

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market open each Friday

Columbiana

Shelby County Wildcats 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

Montevallo Bulldogs 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena candidates meet with voters at forum

Community Columnists

Nichols and SCALNC serve those who have served

Columbiana

You don’t want to miss Intermission

280 Reporter

Shelby Chamber named an Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Council reveals new name, collaborative plans

280 Main Story

Golden City restaurant open, including new Pelham location