August 12, 2020

The Montevallo football team had to cancel its 2020 season opener with Marbury due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program. (File)

Montevallo cancels season opener due to positive COVID-19 case

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:49 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs won’t start the 2020 football season as scheduled after officially cancelling their season opener due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program.

Head coach Blake Boren confirmed the news on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, saying a “significant number” of his players had to go into quarantine due to the one positive case.

“With guidelines set forth in preparing to return to play, playing Week 0 was unattainable,” Boren said.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to kick off the season on the road against Marbury on Aug. 21, but will now have to wait an extra week to start the 2020 season, which will mark Boren’s first as head coach.

The coach did say they still plan to play the next Thursday, Aug. 27, against county rival Shelby County, a game the Bulldogs won 56-50 last year.

