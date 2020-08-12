Thomas L. Boaz

Chelsea

Thomas L. Boaz, age 87, of Chelsea, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11. Burial will be at Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of a formal graveside service due to the COVID-19 outbreak the family is having a private burial with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Also, for that reason, we are asking for donations in lieu of flowers. Donations can be directed to Chelsea’s Hidden Acres Assisted Living at www.chelseashiddenacres.net.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.