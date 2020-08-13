Athlete of the Week: John Wolf
Name: John Wolf
School: Briarwood Christian School
Grade: 12th
What sports do you play? Varsity tennis
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? No
What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Calculus because it’s straightforward and applicable.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Math team, Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society.
What are your hobbies? Fishing, working out, playing basketball, ping pong, boxing and eating Whataburger.
What is your favorite sports team? The Philadelphia Eagles
Who is your favorite athlete? Tim Tebow
What do you want to be when you grow up? I would like to be a computer engineer.
