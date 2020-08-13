Margaret Ann Davies

Margaret Ann (aka Peg) Davies passed in to the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 12, after a long life of service and giving.

Born Margaret Ann Molony in 1937, Peg and her beloved sister EllaMae were raised in a bygone era of south Chicago, shaped by a depression, a world war, and the greatest generation our country has seen. Having lost her father at an early age, she was anchored by a devout Catholic mother.

Peg became a nun in her early years while also completing advanced degrees at Marquette and Ohio State. She worked first as a nurse and then as an administrator with the Little Company of Mary in Chicago for more than a decade, attending to the physical and spiritual health of the sick. Her time as a sister informed her soul and spirit for her entire life. She harbored a devoutness and a love for others that was strengthened from a true immersion into a relationship with God.

Peg was a kind and graceful soul that frequently put the needs of others above her own. Her time as a nun preceded her work as a nurse and later as an insurance clerk. Additionally, she was an educator for so many, including Sunday school children, elementary children, her own children and junior nurses. Her work touched thousands of individuals.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Ellamae; husband, Oliver; and son, Timothy. She is survived by many including her sons, William and Edward; her daughter-in-law, Erica; granddaughters, Maya and Sophie; grandson, David; and great grandson, Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church located at 80 St. Thomas Way, Montevallo. Open visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mass service will be from 12-1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the American Diabetes Association or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Montevallo.