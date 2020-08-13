Rackley-Ehlers

Mary Adele Rackley of Starkville, Mississippi, and Kyle Christian Ehlers of Englewood, Colorado, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Michele McReynolds Rackley and Perry Calloway Rackley. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Marion McReynolds Jr. of Starkville, Mississippi, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Rackley of Starkville, Mississippi.

She is a 2015 graduate of Starkville Academy. She is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University, where she majored in human development and family science.

She is employed as a youth development specialist.

The prospective groom is the son of Patricia Marie Ehlers and Matthew Robert Ehlers. He is the grandson of Ms. Patricia Anne Weiland of Ozark, Alabama, the late Mr. Gary Richard Weiland, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Otto Ehlers of Enterprise, Alabama.

He is a 2014 graduate of Oak Mountain High School. He is a 2019 graduate of Auburn University, where he majored in software engineering.

He is employed as a software engineer for Lockheed Martin.

During her time at MSU, Miss Rackley was a New Maroon Camp counselor, Gamma Chi Recruitment counselor, assistant with the MSU Extension Equine Assisted Therapy Program, Student Association Senator and member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

During his time at Auburn, Mr. Ehlers participated in the co-op program with Georgia Pacific and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

The couple will exchange vows on Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Starkville with family looking on to wish them well.

After their honeymoon, the couple will make their home in Englewood, Colorado.