expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

Rackley-Ehlers

By Staff Reports

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Mary Adele Rackley of Starkville, Mississippi, and Kyle Christian Ehlers of Englewood, Colorado, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Michele McReynolds Rackley and Perry Calloway Rackley. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Marion McReynolds Jr. of Starkville, Mississippi, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Rackley of Starkville, Mississippi.

She is a 2015 graduate of Starkville Academy. She is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University, where she majored in human development and family science.

She is employed as a youth development specialist.

The prospective groom is the son of Patricia Marie Ehlers and Matthew Robert Ehlers. He is the grandson of Ms. Patricia Anne Weiland of Ozark, Alabama, the late Mr. Gary Richard Weiland, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Otto Ehlers of Enterprise, Alabama.

He is a 2014 graduate of Oak Mountain High School. He is a 2019 graduate of Auburn University, where he majored in software engineering.

He is employed as a software engineer for Lockheed Martin.

During her time at MSU, Miss Rackley was a New Maroon Camp counselor, Gamma Chi Recruitment counselor, assistant with the MSU Extension Equine Assisted Therapy Program, Student Association Senator and member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

During his time at Auburn, Mr. Ehlers participated in the co-op program with Georgia Pacific and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

The couple will exchange vows on Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Starkville with family looking on to wish them well.

After their honeymoon, the couple will make their home in Englewood, Colorado.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Council approves concept proposal for capital improvement project

Alabaster Main Story

WATCH: 2020 Alabaster Mayoral Forum

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson releases attendance guidelines for fall sports

280 Main Story

Spain Park Jaguars 2020 football prediction

Calera

Trial set for Jeff West in 2018 death of wife Kat West

Montevallo

Montevallo cancels season opener due to positive COVID-19 case

280 Main Story

‘He loved this city:’ Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley remembered for selfless service, leadership

Helena

HES holds drive-thru meet the teacher

280 Reporter

Teachers at Inverness Elementary in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pelham Panthers 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena Huskies 2020 football prediction

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church gives ‘Back to School Blessings’

280 Main Story

Chelsea Hornets 2020 football prediction

280 Main Story

Briarwood Lions 2020 football prediction

280 Reporter

Public hearing for Chelsea Post Office relocation set for Aug. 18

280 Reporter Schools

Davis receives scholarship from American Grocers

Alabaster Main Story

Goodner running for Alabaster mayor

280 Main Story

City celebrates opening of new Weldon Pavilion

Calera

Calera Eagles 2020 football prediction

Business

Helena Council votes to make Old Town an entertainment district

Calera

Calera Main Street Farmers Market open each Friday

Columbiana

Shelby County Wildcats 2020 football prediction

Montevallo

Montevallo Bulldogs 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena candidates meet with voters at forum