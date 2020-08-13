expand
August 13, 2020

Thompson High School has released its plan for fan attendance at fall sporting events this season with different protocols to combat COVID-19. (File)

Thompson releases attendance guidelines for fall sports

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:51 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Just more than a week from kicking the season off against Oxford in a battle of No. 1 teams on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Warrior Stadium, the Thompson Warriors have released guidelines for attendance to games this fall.

In a release from Alabaster City Schools, Thompson has asked that all fans who do attend the season opener and any sporting event at the school, including volleyball and cross country this fall, adhere to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.

That means all fans should wear a face mask when entering the venue and throughout the event, while making an effort to practice safe social distancing of 6 feet unless with those living in the same household.

“During this time it is important that we make everyone aware of current guidelines and risks related to COVID-19. We have guidelines and protocols in place to mitigate, not eliminate, the risks related to COVID-19,” read the release.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the Warriors will operate at a limited capacity within all campus venues this fall. Once the allotted number of tickets have been sold to both home and visiting fans, the event will be considered full capacity.

For that reason, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets via GOFAN.com ahead of the game to guarantee your seat. Otherwise, the school will have digital kiosks set up to pay with credit or debit cards at the venue.

Tickets will cost $12, while GoFan also has fees that may apply. Tickets will go on sale each Sunday night at 6 p.m.

All general stadium seating will be available to ensure proper social distancing for fans.

You can also follow the games via live stream through the Warrior Nation Network or through the NFHS Network.

Fans are asked to please refrain from congregating unnecessarily and to exit the venue at the conclusion of the game. It will also be encouraged to respect others’ space within the venue.

