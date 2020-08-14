24e Health Club to take over Gold’s Gym location in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – 24e Health Club, an Alabama based gym franchise, is set to open its sixth location within the state in the city of Pelham in September.

24e was first started back in 2010 by Wayne Alford when the first location opened in Hoover. Alford wanted to create a gym with a focus on “costs, cleanliness, hours, and well-maintained equipment and facilities,” according to the company’s website.

According to Doug Wyatt, who will be running this location and has run three other 24e locations, the company wanted to provide the same quality of fitness club the Gold’s Gym in this location provided.

This new facility is easily accessible and located in the heart of Pelham at 2244 Pelham Parkway, where Gold’s Gym was previously located.

“We are 24 hours every day,” Wyatt said. “This location has been a great location and a very popular place for a health club when Gold’s Gym was here. They had a lot of members that are very excited that we are moving into this building.”

24e stands out from other health clubs by taking advantage of the same services that they offer but providing them on a 24-hour basis, and updating and improving everything that clients at the Gold’s Gym were offered.

“We offer anything you could ever want out of a gym,” Wyatt said. “There are free weight machines, fully stocked locker rooms, saunas, a steam room, an indoor running track, racquetball, and this location has a pool.”

The gym will also have a childcare area for parents who want to come and work out but do not have someone to watch their kids.

Wyatt said that his goal is to have the location open mid to late September, but there is no official date yet.

24e is running a pre-registration special for $19 monthly membership for the first 1,000 members to join online or onsite. Membership is reciprocal and will allow access to other 24e Health Club locations.

More information about registration or the gym can be found by visiting 24ehealthclubs.com or by calling 205-358-8815.