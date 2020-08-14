expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

A new fitness club by the name of 24e Health Club is set to open in Pelham this September. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

24e Health Club to take over Gold’s Gym location in Pelham

By Alec Etheredge

Published 7:24 am Friday, August 14, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM – 24e Health Club, an Alabama based gym franchise, is set to open its sixth location within the state in the city of Pelham in September.

24e was first started back in 2010 by Wayne Alford when the first location opened in Hoover. Alford wanted to create a gym with a focus on “costs, cleanliness, hours, and well-maintained equipment and facilities,” according to the company’s website.

According to Doug Wyatt, who will be running this location and has run three other 24e locations, the company wanted to provide the same quality of fitness club the Gold’s Gym in this location provided.

This new facility is easily accessible and located in the heart of Pelham at 2244 Pelham Parkway, where Gold’s Gym was previously located.

“We are 24 hours every day,” Wyatt said. “This location has been a great location and a very popular place for a health club when Gold’s Gym was here. They had a lot of members that are very excited that we are moving into this building.”

24e stands out from other health clubs by taking advantage of the same services that they offer but providing them on a 24-hour basis, and updating and improving everything that clients at the Gold’s Gym were offered.

“We offer anything you could ever want out of a gym,” Wyatt said. “There are free weight machines, fully stocked locker rooms, saunas, a steam room, an indoor running track, racquetball, and this location has a pool.”

The gym will also have a childcare area for parents who want to come and work out but do not have someone to watch their kids.

Wyatt said that his goal is to have the location open mid to late September, but there is no official date yet.

24e is running a pre-registration special for $19 monthly membership for the first 1,000 members to join online or onsite. Membership is reciprocal and will allow access to other 24e Health Club locations.

More information about registration or the gym can be found by visiting 24ehealthclubs.com or by calling 205-358-8815.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

CES remains upbeat on first day

Columbiana

Elvin Hill students start back to school

Business

Delta Blues Hot Tamales now open in Pelham

Montevallo

Montevallo Elementary School back to school

280 Main Story

Traffic accident cancels school at Mt Laurel Elementary

Helena

CrossFit Furious to offer PE classes for local students

280 Main Story

Hoover municipal candidates discuss issues in virtual event

Business

24e Health Club to take over Gold’s Gym location in Pelham

Helena

Helena resident produces custom airplane ‘The Recruit’

Alabaster Main Story

MVES holding virtual meet the teacher

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson Warriors 2020 football prediction

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Eagles 2020 football prediction

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park welcomes students back for first day of school

Montevallo

Council approves concept proposal for capital improvement project

Alabaster Main Story

WATCH: 2020 Alabaster Mayoral Forum

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson releases attendance guidelines for fall sports

280 Main Story

Spain Park Jaguars 2020 football prediction

Calera

Trial set for Jeff West in 2018 death of wife Kat West

Montevallo

Montevallo cancels season opener due to positive COVID-19 case

280 Main Story

‘He loved this city:’ Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley remembered for selfless service, leadership

Helena

HES holds drive-thru meet the teacher

280 Reporter

Teachers at Inverness Elementary in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pelham Panthers 2020 football prediction

Helena

Helena Huskies 2020 football prediction