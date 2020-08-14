Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10

FROM STAFF REPORTS

If you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest because of a failure to appear, please note that Calera Municipal Court will have Amnesty Days on Sept. 9 and 10 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

You will qualify for amnesty if you have a pending failure to appear warrant for either a) failure to appear at an initial hearing on an outstanding traffic citation or misdemeanor or b) failure to appear at any subsequent compliance hearing for payment, completion of counseling or other court-ordered requirement.

Defendants who participate in Amnesty Days will be required to pay a $100 recall fee, in full, via cash or credit/debit card. If the defendant can pay all fines and court costs, in full, they will receive a clearance letter that allows the Alabama Department of Public Safety to reissue their driver’s license, which is likely suspended.

Please take advantage of this opportunity. If you are unsure if you have a failure to appear with Calera Municipal Court, please contact the Calera Municipal Court at 205-668-3841 or 205-668-3801.