Delta Blues Hot Tamales now open in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – When Delta Blues Hot Tamales originally opened in Birmingham their goal was to provide Cajun and creole style food that those with certain dietary restrictions like celiac disease and food allergies could enjoy.

Now, several months after closing that original location, the husband and wife team of Adam and Fawn Freis reopened their restaurant in Pelham on Aug. 1.

The family wanted to create a restaurant that was rooted in their native Mississippi culture, which is why they based their restaurant on hot tamales.

“Even though we are a tamales place, we are not your normal Hispanic tamales place,” Fawn said. “This is food from the delta, we are actually from Jackson, Mississippi. There are tamales that you will find all through the delta which are called red hots, so our menu is based on that. We also have Louisiana style food.”

Fawn also explained that out of her own personal experience around 10 years ago when she was diagnosed with celiac disease and Hashimoto’s disease, which affects thyroid glands, she knew the struggle that people with strict dietary restrictions faced and wanted to create a place where those people could still get great food.

The couple originally intended to open their restaurant on July 7, however some issues prevented them from meeting that deadline.

However, despite the bumps in the road they may have faced in trying to open, there has been a great reception from the community since opening their doors. Mostly from those who have dietary restrictions and can usually find something on their menu that they can eat.

“We are allergen friendly, we don’t have peanuts or tree nuts in our facility, we also accommodate dairy and soy allergy, and we are vegetarian and vegan friendly,” Freis said. “People come in and tell us all the time that they can’t eat anywhere else because of their allergies.”

Delta Blues Hot Tamales is still hiring staff for their new location and has varying hours of service for the time being. They are typically open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and for dinner 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

More information about the Delta Blues including menus and hours can by visiting them at Facebook.com//deltablueshottamales or by calling 205-624-2092.