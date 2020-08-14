expand
Ad Spot
Subscribe
Services
Contact Us
Submit Letter to the Editor
Submit a Birth
Submit a Birthday
Submit an Engagement
Submit a Wedding
Submit an Anniversary
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Submit a Classified Ad
Pelham
Alabaster
280
Helena
Photo Gallery
Public Notices
August 14, 2020
Home
News
Sports
Schools
Opinion
Obits
Community
Records
Classifieds
You Might Like
Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order, mandates masks…
WATCH: 2020 Wilsonville Mayoral Forum
By
Keith McCoy
Email the author
Published 11:55 am Friday, August 14, 2020
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest on the Corona Virus
CES remains upbeat on first day
August 14, 2020
Teachers at Inverness Elementary in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
August 12, 2020
Alabaster church gives ‘Back to School Blessings’
August 12, 2020
Pelham City Schools to open year on staggered schedule
August 6, 2020
COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact
August 6, 2020
Latest Local News
City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools
Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10
Colquitt ‘Coke’ Clark shares value of giving back
WATCH: 2020 Montevallo Mayoral Election
CES remains upbeat on first day
Latest Stories
Helen Moore Horton
Jimmie Lou Jones
City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools
Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10
Colquitt ‘Coke’ Clark shares value of giving back
Latest Public Records
Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Police reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Divorces for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Marriages for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Latest Obituaries
Helen Moore Horton
Jimmie Lou Jones
Margaret Ann Davies
Thomas L. Boaz
Donna Fay Patterson
280 Reporter
City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools
Calera
Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10
Community Columnists
Colquitt ‘Coke’ Clark shares value of giving back
Montevallo
WATCH: 2020 Montevallo Mayoral Election
News Main
WATCH: 2020 Wilsonville Mayoral Forum
Calera
CES remains upbeat on first day
Columbiana
Elvin Hill students start back to school
Business
Delta Blues Hot Tamales now open in Pelham
Montevallo
Montevallo Elementary School back to school
280 Main Story
Traffic accident cancels school at Mt Laurel Elementary
Helena
CrossFit Furious to offer PE classes for local students
280 Main Story
Hoover municipal candidates discuss issues in virtual event
Business
24e Health Club to take over Gold’s Gym location in Pelham
Helena
Helena resident produces custom airplane ‘The Recruit’
Alabaster Main Story
MVES holding virtual meet the teacher
Alabaster Main Story
Thompson Warriors 2020 football prediction
280 Main Story
Oak Mountain Eagles 2020 football prediction
280 Main Story
Chelsea Park welcomes students back for first day of school
Montevallo
Council approves concept proposal for capital improvement project
Alabaster Main Story
WATCH: 2020 Alabaster Mayoral Forum
Alabaster Main Story
Thompson releases attendance guidelines for fall sports
280 Main Story
Spain Park Jaguars 2020 football prediction
Calera
Trial set for Jeff West in 2018 death of wife Kat West
Montevallo
Montevallo cancels season opener due to positive COVID-19 case
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Lifestyles
Obits
Business
Faith
Special Sections
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Submit a Birth
Submit a Birthday
Submit an Engagement
Submit a Wedding
Submit an Anniversary
Submit a Classified Ad
Sign up for Newsletter
Classifieds
Photo Gallery
Visit Our Other Publications
Copyright
© 2020, Shelby County Reporter