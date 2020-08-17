Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from July 1 through Aug. 11:

Alabaster

Aug. 4

-Paul L. Ethredge, 44, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 5

-Jaiden Alexander Butts, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

Aug. 6

-Paul Julian Crain, 51, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).

Aug. 7

-Khaleeyah Shontell Huffman, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Ralphford Brotherton Jr., 42, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 9

-Franklin Lee Montgomery, 24, of Trussville, possession of a controlled substance, firearms license required, domestic violence-third degree menacing.

Aug. 10

-Henri Gutierrez Mendez, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 11

-Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 38, of Mountain Brook, DUI-combined substance.

Calera

Aug. 3

-Jairus Tyrek Sullens, 20, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 35, of Calera, harassment-simple assault.

-Andre Demarcus Hill, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Kerry Levoron Purnell, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Daniel Lee Vankirk, 25, of Hoover, failure to appear.

-Angela Marie Harris, 39, of Jemison, failure to appear.

Aug. 4

-Billy Joe Bradshaw, 38, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Rebecca Arlene Leathers, 39, of Chelsea, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Adam Loius Brown, 37, of Chelsea, agency assist.

-L. Paul Ethredge, 44, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Aug. 5

-Kassie Leona Mims, 38, of Vincent, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Dudley Edward Davidson, 59, of Waynesboro, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Rebecca Dianne Lucas, 39, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband second degree.

Aug. 6

-Michael Franklin Boyd, 64, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Kristen Faith Lynn, 27, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 41, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

Aug. 7

-Scott David Braswell, 48, of Calera, harassment-intimidation, menacing, criminal mischief second degree.

-Boniface Kagia Githuka, 43, of Calera, endangering welfare of child.

-Teresa Wairimu, 40, of Calera, endangering welfare of child.

-Michael Joel Nelson, 44, of Clanton, making false report to law enforcement.

-Richard Brian Matthews, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Hunter Drew Hollon, 24, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Sherry Elizabeth Stamps, 68, of Chelsea, failure to appear (two counts).

-Jonathan Lane Jones, 29, of Pelham failure to appear.

-Marshall Alexander Ray, 30, of Thorsby, agency assist.

-Austin Frank Ryhal, 22, of Clanton, agency assist.

-Christopher William Johnson, 35, of Selma, failure to appear (two counts).

-Thomas Matthew Sowers, 35, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Aug. 8

-Daniel Robert Snow, 35, of Hoover, DUI-combined substance.

-Lynn Davis Baldwin, 39, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, open container.

-Ramazan Vadsariya, 39, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-David Walter White, 36, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Robert Steven Brand, 47, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 21, of Calera, probation violation.

-Rodney Donate Cunningham, 40, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Aug. 9

-Christopher Deen Nelson, 39, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Keianna Lynisha Riley, 24, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Ashley Janay Eiland, 26, of Montgomery, public intoxication.

-Justine Lashae Kelley, 27, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Maurice W. Pettaway, 34, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Matthew Steven Oates, 34, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Misael Benitez Zetina, 22, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 10

-Kathie Collins Jones, 66, of Calera, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle, reckless endangerment, menacing-aggravated assault, property damage.

-Davida Monic Marsh, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Columbiana

July 1

-Jonathan Michael Stogner, 44, alias warrant.

-James Bernard Entrekin II, 38, failure to appear.

July 3

-Larry Eugene Campbell Jr., 44, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Buford L. Green III, 65, DUI-alcohol.

July 4

-Kevin Shane Shoemaker, 41, failure to appear.

-Amy Nichole Horton, 42, enters/remains in dwelling, obstructing governmental operations.

July 7

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 19, burglary, theft of property fourth degree, burglary-residence, criminal mischief-damage to private property.

-Jason Carter Hatten, 19, burglary, theft of property fourth degree-miscellaneous, burglary-residence, criminal mischief-damage to public property.

-Teagan Arron Ivey, 19, criminal trespass third degree.

July 8

-Emmanuel Lakeem Ervin, 24, hold for Jefferson County-failure to appear.

-De’vonte Isaiah Smith, 23, unlawful possession/rec of a controlled substance.

July 12

-Terry Wayne Smith Jr., 46, driving while license suspended.

July 15

-Thomas Mark Lake, 54, operating vehicle with expired tag, operating vehicle without insurance.

July 16

-Samuel Douglas Buff, 39, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign.

-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication.

-John Haynie, 57, identity theft, forgery third degree.

July 17

-Larry Bryan Morris, 44, driving while license suspended.

July 22

-Kayla Renee Davis, 30, drug paraphernalia-first offense, driving while license suspended.

July 26

-Sidney Jermine Avery, 44, failure to appear (two counts).

July 29

-Tiffany Brasher Sherman, 36, operating vehicle with expired tag.

Helena

Aug. 8

-Jose Gomez, 34, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 9

-Jacob Ryan Munholland, 21, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Jose Benigno Calderon Badillo, 34, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 10

-Russell Ray Thomas, 38, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 11

-Karen Rangel Sanders, 39, probation violation.

Montevallo

Aug. 7

-Timothy Lynn Norsworthy, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 9

-Crystal Regina Burt, 40 of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

Aug. 10

-Eric Montoya, 23, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

Aug. 2

-Samuel Capps, 20, of Indian Springs, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Miguel Hernandez, 20, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Aug. 4

-Brian Hodges, 19, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Adam Brown, 37, of Chelsea, alias warrant.

Aug. 5

-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Pelham, obstruction/using false ID.

Aug. 6

-Joshua Edwards, 35, of Pelham, window tint greater than 30 percent, failure to display insurance, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance.

-David Hutchinson, 56, of Leeds, 20 days to register vehicle.

Aug. 7

-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.

-Desirre Griffin, 26, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Deandre Brown, 33, of Tarrant, expired tag and failure to display insurance.

Aug. 8

-Ryan Hinkle, 42, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Jaime Castre, 28, of Midfield, DUI-influence of alcohol.