First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education received information about the Shelby County School System’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

In the first public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 proposed budget, Assistant Superintendent of Finance John Gwin presented figures for various parts of the budget, such as the general fund and capital projects fund.

The proposed budget was developed for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021, and includes funds received and generated from state, federal, local and other financing sources.

The proposed budget numbers will change pending final federal funds.

The budget includes about $250,672,127 in revenue and $269,684,685 in expenditures, with expenditures being $581,656 in excess of revenue. The excess will be spent out of reserve funds, and the school system will still have 1.35 months of reserve system-wide, Gwin said.

The following is a breakdown of various components of the budget:

Classroom Instruction Support

Student Materials – $600 per unit

Technology – $350 per unit

Library Enhancement – $157.72 per unit

Professional Development – $100 per unit

Textbooks – $75 per ADM

Allocations

Foundation – $111,255,519 (local match is $19,034,680)

Technology – $61,368

Career Tech – $117,404

Alabama Reading Initiative – $740,334

Preschool – $147,381

Other State Allocations

Transportation – $11,690,721

Fleet Renewal – $1,300,136

Capital Purchase – $5,562,017

School Nurses – $765,926

At Risk – $404,788

General Fund Revenue

State Foundation – $111,255,519 (56 percent)

Local Ad Valorem – $55,037,818 (28 percent)

State Transportation – $11,690,721 (6 percent)

Local Sales Taxes – $7,494,339 (4 percent)

Other Local Revenue – $4,163,832 (2 percent)

Advancement and Technology – $4,956,419 (2 percent)

State and Federal Appropriations – $3,496,146 (2 percent)

Ad Valorem and Sales Tax Revenue

Ad Valorem General Fund – $28,776,624 (43 percent)

Ad Valorem Foundation Match – $19,034,680 (28 percent)

Ad Valorem Debt Service – $9,219,057 (14 percent)

Sales Tax General Fund – $7,089,789 (10 percent)

Sales Tax Debt Service – $3,519,210 (5 percent)

General Fund Expenditures by Function

Instruction – $115,812,296 (59 percent)

Instructional Support – $33,754,086 (17 percent)

Operations – $20,979,614 (11 percent)

Auxiliary Services – $16,164,703 (8 percent)

Administrative Services – $4,706,299 (2 percent)

Capital Outlay – $2 million (1 percent)

Other – $3,622,198 (2 percent)

General Fund Expenditures by Object

Salaries – $122 million (62 percent)

Benefits – $49 million (25 percent)

Services and Fees – $15.5 million (8 percent)

Materials and Supplies – $5.7 million (3 percent)

Capital Outlay – $3.9 million (2 percent)

Salaries by Employee Type

Teachers – $103 million (58 percent)

Support Staff – $52 million (30 percent)

Administrators – $12 million (7 percent)

Librarians, Counselors, Other – $9 million (5 percent)

Staff by Source of Funds

State –$1,764 (61 percent)

Local – $442 (15 percent)

Other State – $418 (15 percent)

Federal –$262 (9 percent)

Debt Service Fund Revenue

Ad Valorem Tax $9.2 million (50 percent)

Sales Tax $3.5 million (19 percent)

State PSF funds $3.6 million (20 percent)

Fleet Renewal $1.2 million (7 percent)

Other Revenue $812,541 (4 percent)

Debt Service Fund Expenditures

2011 Bonds $9,673,868 (54 percent)

2016 Bonds $3.3 million (19 percent)

PSCA Bonds $3.6 million (20 percent)

Bus Bonds $1.2 million (7 percent)

Other Debt $118,590 (0 percent)

Capital Projects Fund Expenditures

2011 Bond Refunding – $17,133,030 (88 percent)

State Capital Purchase – $1,944,770 (10 percent)

Buses – $410,891 (2 percent)

The second public hearing on the school system’s proposed budget will be held at the Shelby County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27.