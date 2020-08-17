Land transactions for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 31 through Aug. 6:

July 31

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Richard M. Lee, for $543,953.12, for Lot 533 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Amanda Shea Marcrum, for $264,900, for Lot 7-112 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kevin Adam Kok, for $312,400, for Lot 11-02 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Joseph A. Piazza, for $494,500, for Lot 22-57 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Shane Weeks to David Shane Weeks, for $117,000, for Lot 5 in Spring Water Farms Phase 2.

-Erin Garrison to Mary A. Bruce, for $412,000, for Lot 805 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Nancy Clayton to Johnny C. Freeman, for $5,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Sarah Cunninghame to Robert J. Malone, for $42,050, for property in Section 14, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Leticia Watkins to Jayland C. McCall, for $165,000, for Lot 59 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Randy Willis to Gary D. Amick, for $15,900, for Lot 6 in Vincent Estates.

-Russell Ellis to Jordan G. Stanley, for $378,000, for Lot 1-24 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and II.

-Clinton Grubbs to Madhuraj K. Bezawda, for $235,000, for Lot 131 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.

-Jonather Dubose to Charlotte Powell, for $28,100, for Lot 1 in Aldmont Extension Map.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Marcus Richardson, for $149,200, for Lot 19 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Donna Robinson to Joseph R. Carrol, for $28,00, for Lot 3 in Donna Robinson Subdivision.

-Bradley Williamson to Robert Campbell Jones, for $401,000, for Lot 11-23 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Chris Dunn to Brandon T. Foster, for $460,000, for Lot 535 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Tony Bentley to Cody B. Shields, for $185,100, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Edith Whitaker to Greg Aderhold, for $252,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Terrence Craven to Ashley William Page, for $200,000, for Lot 22 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Michael Young to Bryan Leigh Singer, for $420,000, for Lot 1106 in Riverwoods Sector 11 Final Plat.

-Chapman Manly to Kevin K. Brasher, for $199,900, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Daniel Patrick Leonard, for $542,973, for Lot 545 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-A. Garrett to Paul Brooks Brown, for $150,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Rita Hutchins to Timothy J. Castrone, for $172,500, for Lot 14 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Alex Scott to Maxine R. Lee, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Ammersee Lakes Resurvey.

-Camellia Met Mining LLC to S & M Development LLC, for $140,500, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kevin Brasher to Joshua Lewis King, for $153,000, for Lot 65 in Union Station Phase II.

-Philip Newman to Philip L. Newman, for $51,500, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jimmie Greene to Matthew Odeas Buster Whitfield, for $120,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Delia Rosas to Rip Roar Leasing LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 32 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Leland Jones, for $351,060, for Lot 6047 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Dijana Cox to Brandon Chad Gray, for $138,000, for Lot 39 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Grant F. Ford, for $270,161, for Lot 66 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Arturo Rosas to Delia Rosas, for $218,800, for Lot 32 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.

-Judith Glick to Ryan Glick, for $200,000, for Lot 18 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.

-Landon Ditto to Alexander J. McNamara, for $309,000, for Lot 11 in Woodland.

-Shirley Bush to Jerry Smith, for $117,500, for Lot 817 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Hunter Childers to Tyhre Heath, for $128,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Cove Phase 1.

-Katelin Evans to Dan Michael Dulin, for $206,000, for Lot 32 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $180,000, for Lot A-49 in Griffin Park as Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Eason Merrell to Hunter Childers, for $84,500, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary Johnson to Zachary Willis, for $294,000, for Lot 568 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Thomas Turner to Tood Jeremy Waldrop, for $169,000, for Lot 129 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15.

-Timothy Griffin to Mary Jean Stinnett, for $445,000, for Lot 7-20 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingha, for $184,000, for Lot 220 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Bryant Bagley to Isrrael Salvador Guerrero Pamanes, for $190,900, for Lot 705 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Lois Clark to John B. Satterfield, for $240,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Roger Addison to Katlyn D. Johnston, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Plantation South 3rd Sector Phase III.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Karen Michelle Aycock, for $311,218, for Lot 219 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Catherine Brasher to Catherine Brasher, for $31,005, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Robert Colley to Barbara Ann Howard, for $2,054, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Empire Homes LLC to Thomas B. Rembert, for $170,000, for Lot 37 in Ridgecrest Phase One Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vekesha Hawes, for $243,665, for Lot 86 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Ashley Phillips to Parks Land Company LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Aug. 3

-Scott Daigle to Clark D. Weber, for $399,900, for Lot 2441 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-John Bullard to Michael Culotta, for $587,000, for Lot 20 in Mountain Crest Estate Final Plat.

-Hobson Riley to Harold Ridgeway, for $720,000, for Lot 8 in Southlake First Addition.

-Charles Smith to Clifford Leon Lee, for $205,500, for Lot 56 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to George Mustafa, for $335,501, for Lot 23 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Creed Construction LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Wild Timber Phase I.

-Paul McClure to George A. Feagins, for $455,000, for Lot 146 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Final Record.

-Jackie Guy to A B Anderson Properties LLc, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Business Park Sector 1.

-Wade Phillips to Andrew A. Mullings Lewis, for $365,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs.

-John Cummings to Dewarren T. Baldwin, for $195,000, for Lot 35 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Raul Garcia to Festus Murithi, for $203,500, for Lot 11 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Place Two Sector Three.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Mary R. Daoud, for $272,490, for Lot 21 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Jamie Reid to Mark Stephens, for $390,000, for Lot 32 in Jameswood Third Sector.

-Darrell Darnell to Aleta Brek Ogle, for $274,900, for Lot 810 in Forest Parks 8th Sector 1st Phase.

-David Mclain to William Langford Welch, for $1,650,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Heide Felber to Brittany Dean, for $257,000, for Lot 78 in Kentwood 2nd Addition Phase I.

-Thomas Laggy to Keith Johnson, for $100,000, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.

-James Vickery to Christopher Herbert, for $280,000, for Lot 9 in Royal Oaks Fourth Sector Unit II.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Rodney Nelson, for $117,465, for Lot 3 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Brian Copes to Marain V. Johnson, for $235,000, for Lot 664 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Judith Pike to Robert Walter McManus, for $275,000, for Lot 1 in Wildwood Shores 4th Sector.

-Brian Smith to Chad Wrightsman, for $325,000, for Lot 1857 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Stacey M. Yarbrough, for $212,615, for Lot 27 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Benintende Living Trust to Frank D. Tombrello, for $363,001, for Lot 211 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Lifang Chen to Hugh L. Daniels, for $170,000, for Lot 53 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Mary Roberts to Stuart Roberts, for $422,000, for Lot 13 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition.

-International Investments LLC to Eugene B. Bromberg, for $237,000, for Lot 42 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-J. Lunsford to Nancy L. Blocker, for $182,000, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-William Keene to Roberto Martinez Hernandez, for $379,900, for Lot 10 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Michael Webster to Jeffrey W. Armstrong, for $93,500, for Lot B in Riverwood Second Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Craig Ward Hess, for $338,330, for Lot 251 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Dennis Montgomery to Shri W. Merriweather, for $270,000, for Lot 77 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Lance Cabeca to Doniquka N. Taylor, for $315,000, for Lot 1667 in Strathaven in Ballantrae Phase III.

-Leobardo Flores to Samuel Olvera, for $64,390, for Lot 29 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-George Senicz to Rachel Burt, for $780,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Andrew Paul Atkinson, for $306,715, for Lot 213 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Lewis Atchison to Waypoint Holdings LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Nicholas Massey to Roger W. Benson, for $199,000, for Lot 211 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-Zachary Hicks to Marion Regan Kreizinger, for $175,000, for Lot 14 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.

-21st Mortgage Corporation to Pam Potts, for $25,000, for Lot 3 in Anchor Valley.

-Loancare LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $258,716, for Lot 38 in Bent River Commons.

-Sandra Buckner to Adam P. Reynolds, for $370,000, for Lot 80 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector 1st Phase Resurvey of Lots 77 through 80 and Lots 83 through 85.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Heidi Rene Leblanc, for $224,900, for Lot 150 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Carolyn Rivera to Tamara Alexis Heinemann, for $129,500, for Lot 44 in Sugar Hills Townhomes.

-Ruth Myers to Kenneth W. Alford, for $200,000, for Lot 382 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Ricky Miskelley to Aaron Gammon, for $491,900, for Lot 216 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Phase.

-Tyler Erwin to John M. Snook, for $315,000, for Lot 503 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Mark Betke to Aquil Abdur Rasheed, for $283,000, for Lot 107 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Rick Lathan to Stephen N. Fitts, for $503,000, for Lot 22-132 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Judy Hyde to Tracy Clennon, for $30,380, for Lot 22 in Country View Estates Phase I.

-Richard Shaw to Travis Campbell, for $12,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jeffrey Snell to Joshua Mathew Etheridge, for $165,000, for Lot 28 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Justin Elliott Vance, for $258,425, for Lot 207 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-David Nahay to Gloria Billings, for $250,000, for Lot 11 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

Aug. 4

-Vernon Johnson to Muriel Lorraine Hernandez, for $7,340, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Kerry Reed to Jackson Acey Shell, for $193,000, for Lot 2 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Dawn Bone to Dennis Lloyd Berry, for $212,900, for Lot 328 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Justin Elliott Vance, for $258,425, for Lot 207 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gabrielle, for $224,900,f or Lot 145 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Amberleigh Noelle Osborne, for $390,000, for Lot 169 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $24,000, for Lot 120 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Sean Taylor, for $229,877, for Lot 120 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 80 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Douglas Dozier to Dennis Schauer, for $307,000, for Lot 57 in Homestead Second Sector.

-Tonya Tackett to Jill Vance Wooten, for $179,900, for Lot 170 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Tyler Williamson to Tyler Payton Williamson, for $61,667, for property in Section 28, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Peggy Stough to Rhonda S. Mack, for $642,000, for Lot 14 in Lakeridge Amended Map.

-Gary Upton to Wills Holding LLC, for $620,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1 Resurvey and Lot 22 Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Tracy Coyne to Tracy S. Coyne, for $10,000, for Lot 4 in Southwind First Sector.

-Michael Clise to Johnathan D. Smith, for $250,000, for Lot 326 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-David Gray to Christina S. Snoddy, for $1,275,000,f or Lot 17-A-1 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lot 17A and Part Common Area.

-Kenneth Beers to Ian Hamilton, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.

-Cung Properties LLC to David Bradford, for $210,000, for Lot 16 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Tammi Vuori LLC to Reese Holdings LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 89 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.

-Bryant Turner to Robert Davis, for $239,000, for Lot 6-63 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.

-Town Builders Inc. to Elena Bauer, for $379,000, for Lot 16-09 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Beverly Turner to Austin H. Seals, for $150,000,f or Lot 42 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Marvin Chandler to David Eugene Dye, for $600,900, for Lot 35 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Todd Polhemus to Melynda S. Buck, for $422,000, for Lot 28 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-David Kleeschulte to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $14,375, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Blake McKenzie to Harold N. Higgins, for $190,000, for Lot 327 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Peach Town Properties LLC to Kenneth Allen Weeden, for $137,000, for Lot 212 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Jenni Kleeschulte to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 1 East.

-Feris For Construction Inc. to HH Grey LLC, for $112,500, for Lot 42 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Justin Epding, for $581,234, for Lot 345 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Arne Christian Feyling, for $683,384, for Lot 1-617 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLc to David Bert Gray, for $634,322, for Lot 550 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Dale E. Brown, for $353,479, for Lot 1033 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Elizabeth J. Burke, for $394,900, for Lot 507 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Raymond Norton to Marvin A. Chandler, for $615,000, for Lot 1829 in Highlands Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.

-Abbott Square Properties LLC to Victoria Taylor, for $335,000, for Lot 7-30 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Leslie N. Bonner, for $599,749, for Lot 410 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Paul Brown to Jimmy L. Gillispie, for $1,145,000, for Lot 864 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Roy Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Betty Marrs to Sabrina Karine Williams, for $147,500, for property in Section 32, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Bryan Tyra to Edward Posada, for $272,000, for Lot 7 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.

-Roy Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $591,510, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Cooley to Michael C. Cooley, for $10,000, for Lot 268 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Pat Conaty to Bryan Daniel Roll, for $225,000, for Lot 8 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Quinton Woodley to Angela Golden, for $193,625, for Lot 65 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Jeff Wise to John Daniel Lee, for $999,900, for Lot 18 in Southlake First Addition.

-Thomas Snider to John H. Pierce, for $599,500, for Lot 105 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Cynthia Horvat to Wu Hsiung Wu, for $130,000, for Lot 565 in WEatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Clarence Reeves to Thomas Moon, for $798,900, for Lot 215 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Mohamad Smidi to Colitha Y. Brown, for $189,900, for Lot 13 in Cobblestone Village.

-Christopher Kuhn to Matthew Grantham, for $177,500,f or property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jordan Stanley to Nga T. Nguyen, for $230,000, for Lot 30 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Phillip Samuel Tucker, for $402,542, for Lot A-57 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sandra C. Denaburg, for $179,320, for Lot 50 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Maritza Urias, for $178,150, for Lot 228 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William Justin Hicks, for $285,924, for Lot 61 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Steven Rauls to Richard Neal Harrison, for $300,000, for Lot 413 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Cheleas K. Bevis, for $175,500, for Lot 99 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Edward Hwang to Greg Keith Little, for $699,000, for Lot 635 in Greystone Legacy.

-Patrick Jackson to John William Richardson, for $261,500, for Lot 1 in Selkirk Resurvey of and Subdivision of Lots 1 and 2.

-Troy Amster to Rahim H. Valliani, for $558,500,f or Lot 14 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase III.

-Jennifer Jones to Whitney Ezell Forrest, for $285,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-David Goodwin to Robert Flanagan, for $179,100, for Lot 51 in in Saddle Run.

-Virginia Hagenbuch to Muhammad Zohair, for $349,900, for Lot 87 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Cory Dill to Timothy R. McNair, for $350,000, for Lot 48 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Michael Kelley to Andrew E. Graves, for $730,000, for Lot 20 in Lake Wellington Estates.

-Kathleen Clarkson to William Nicholas Hilburn, for $262,000, for Lot 13 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2 Resurvey Lots 13 and 14 Amended Resurvey.

-Robert Long to Christopher Daniel Brimer, for $441,000, for Lot 157 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3.

-Brock Point Partners LLC to Christopher T. Humphrey, for $485,592, for Lot 48 in Brock Point Phase 1B Resurvey of Lots 48-50.

-Chelsea One LLC to Robert J. Hollenbeck, for $62,900, for Lot 414 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Paula Bailey to Yanira Janeth Santamaria Ruiz, for $169,000, for Lot 11 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.

-Vincent Manley to James Adam Manasco, for $267,900, for Lot 109 in Willow Oaks.

-Susan Evans to 205 Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Vincent Estates.

-Newcastle Constrction Inc. to Myrel J. Roehm, for $384,414, for Lot 5112 in Riverbend at Old cahaba Phase 5.

-Avigdor Yankovich to Antwan Bryant, for $233,000, for Lot 125 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Kara Heuer to Juan J. Rosales Uroza, for $183,000, for Lot 40 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.

-Curtis Brown to Brown Family Holdings LLC, for $117,300, for Lot 12 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

Aug. 5

-Tammy Foshee to Kimberley M. Battles, for $315,000, for Lot 523 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Virginia McDaniel to Robert Lee McDaniel, for $141,000, for Lot 15 in Oakwood Village Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Marc A. Pinola, for $311,701, for Lot 6083 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Courtney D. Clark, for $164,460, for Lot 40 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Bruce Van Arsdale to Daniel Friday, for $600,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Marilyn Russell to Marilyn Russell, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Emory Florey to Marilyn Russell, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Deborah Swain to Margaret Gail Jordan, for $93,800, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Roland Hines to Mitchell Hagood, for 4369,900, for Lot 521 in Timberlake Sector 5 Resurvey of Lots 520 and 521 Final Plat.

-James Harrell to Patricia Anne Harrell, for $285,000,f or Lot 76 in Heritage Oaks.

-Marl Wallace to Steven Henderson, for $396,900, for Lot 18 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-Betty Bennefield to Pamela D. Davis, for $87,750, for Lot 85 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Michael Berndt to Michael C. Berndt, for $100,000, for Lot 11-26 in Mt Laurel Phase II Final Plat.

-David Byers to Cahaba Highlands LLC, for $20,000, for Lot 19 in Jessica Ingram Survey.

-Rausch Coleman Birmingham LLC to Octavia Rayford, for $174,360, for Lot 87 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Johnny Pickett to Colton Lovett, for $246,000,f or Lot 11 in Country Hills Phase One.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $500, for Lot 349 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Michael Vest to Mary Jane Gaddy, for $340,000,f or Lot 30 in Valdawood.

-David Cooper to Frederick McNealey, for $209,000, for Lot 13 in Laurel Woods Phase V.

-Ricky Ferguson to Jessica F. McClain, for $218,140, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Richard Blaising to Nicholas Walter Koehler, for $245,000,f or Lot 10 in Thompson Plantation.

-Wade Farmer to Wade O. Farmer, for $76,200, for Lot 46 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Dorothy Javorsky to Sarah Jones, for $236,000, for Lot 96 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Hugh Tully to Wright Homes Inc., for $180,000, for Lot 10-3 in Whispering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.

-Leslie Leopard to Raymond Franklin, for $110,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Vera Clemmons to Jared Oakley Ling, for $183,900, for Lot 9 in Walington Developers Inc. Addition to Southwind Subdivision First Sector.

-Gary Morris to Edward A. Langston, for $64,000, for Lot 2 in Morris Subdivision.

-Robert White to Ryen C. Valentine, for $432,500, for Lot 1414 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Ryen Valentine to Jason M. Zaharis, for $344,000, for Lot 9-30 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.

-Marilyn Russell to Emory Florey, for $5,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Jeffery Marquess to Gary J. Marquess, for $32,218, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Amanda Foshee to Richard A. Neathammer, for $327,500, for Lot 74 in Caldwell Creek Sector 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jack E. Brymer, for $403,054, for Lot 2058 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Larry Pearce to Christopher Brent Scoggins, for $550,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Elsa Wegel to Doug Connolly, for $185,000, for Lot 21 in St. Charles Place Jackson Square Phase II Sector III.

Aug. 6

-Harold Gilkerson to Timothy Love Mitchell, for $308,000, for Lot 12 in Indian Ridge Estates.

-Scott Hannah Hamby to Scott Hannah Lee Hamby, for $91,900, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-Douglas Moore to Douglas A. Moore, for $17,420, for Lot 33 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Kenneth Dunaway to Kennan L. Smith, for $370,000, for Lot 32 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Ronald Holmes to Lashannon McCollum, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Douglas Lolley to Landon Paul Ditto, for $460,000, for Lot 18 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.

-Katina Jones to Paula Bowman, for $152,500, for Lot 34 in Ironwood Subdivision.

-William Clifford to Patrick Russell McIntyre, for $576,500, for Lot 204 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4A.

-Kennan Smith to Kelsey R. Clark, for $235,000, for Lot 23 in Hamlet Fifth Sector.

-Kevin Briggins to Allen Michael Johnson, for $205,000, for Lot 1770 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Vivian Villamil to Vivian C. Villamil, for $84,450, for Lot 4 in Green Valley 4th Sector.

-Premiere Marketing Group Inc. to A. C. Langner, for $10,000, for Lot 173 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Sity Sector 7.

-Steve McAdams to JRP Properties LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 7 in Park Forest First Sector.

-Mark Noyes to Erin M. Tatum, for $440,000, for Lot 3823 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.

-Denmark Property Solutions LLC to Larry Wayne Adkins, for $185,000, for Lot 75 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $189,335, for Lot 105 in The Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $260,630, fo rLot A-53 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Kelley Calhoun to Christopher Green, for $200,000, for Lot 18 in Hamlet 5th Sector.

-Lauren Riley to Lauren York Riley, for $75,200, for property in Section 22, township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Joseph Kessler to Yvette B. Winston, for $456,500, for Lot 22-99 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Keith Johnson to Austin Chet Avery, for $130,000, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.

-Mpawenimana Fidia Lubonge to Zachary A. Gerber, for $154,000, for Lot 44 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Juan Carlos Ramonell to Community Property Investments Inc., for $199,900, for Lot 285 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Welsey Langston to Elizabeth Morris, for $180,000, for Lot 104 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Gary Winslett to Wesley D. Langston, for $355,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Erin Tatum to Christopher A. Jefferson, for $436,900, for Lot B26 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase I.

-Christopher Jefferson to Haley Holmes, for $215,000, for Lot 116 in Villages of Westover Sector I Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Frederick Martrail Mearon, for $184,762, for Lot 156 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Dani Reach to Cassandra Breeding, for $187,500, for Lot 47 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-David McDaniel to Elizabeth R. Hairston, for 4439,900, for Lot 1153 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Dane McKinney to Scott M. Glidewell, for $474,900, for Lot 23 in Shelby Spring Farms Lakeland Sector 1.

-Caroline Ball to Stephen R. King, for $187,000, for Lot 47 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.

-Feroz Devani to Parade Home Builders Inc., for $133,500, for Lot 39 in Southlake First Addition.

-Scott Tucker to Drew Tyler, for $405,142, for Lot 855 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Sharon Rozin to Joseph Austin Barclay, for $175,000, for Lot 17 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Chappell Enterprises and Properties LLC to Paul Benton, for $54,900, for Lot 6 in Corners of Westover.